The Ogun State Amotekun Corps raided a suspected sex trafficking operation at a hotel in Ifo, rescuing 14 girls trafficked from Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Delta states

Survivors reported being forced to take oaths, including being stripped naked and having their hair cut off in ritualistic practices

The raid resulted in the arrest of 15 suspects and the recovery of cash, drugs, condoms, and other items, highlighting the scale of the exploitation and the urgent need for continued efforts to combat human trafficking

Ifo, Ogun state – A recent raid by the Ogun State Amotekun Corps has exposed a suspected sex trafficking operation in Ifo Local Government Area, revealing the horrific experiences of young girls forced into pr0stitution.

The raid, which took place on Wednesday, February 12, resulted in the arrest of 15 individuals, including the alleged operator, Idem Joy, and the rescue of 14 girls trafficked from Akwa Ibom State, along with others from Cross River and Delta states.

The victims range in age from 12 to 39.

The operation targeted the Railway line hotel on Old Bank Road in Ifo, where authorities recovered N819,600 in cash, various drugs, cartons of condoms, and energy enhancers, suggesting the scale of the operation.

Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier General Alade Adedigba (retd.), confirmed that the rescued girls had been subjected to horrific abuse, including being forced to take oaths.

"The survivors disclosed that they were coerced into taking an oath, a traumatic experience that involved being stripped naked and having parts of their hair cut off for alleged ritual purposes to scare them from running away or confessing," Adedigba stated.

The young survivors' accounts paint a disturbing picture of their daily lives.

A 14-year-old girl, a JSS3 dropout from Akwa Ibom state, explained how she was lured to Ogun state under false pretences.

"They did not tell me that this is what I will be doing, they only told me that I would be a sales girl when I arrive. Upon arrival, she was forced into pr0stitution and subjected to a terrifying ritual.

"She (Idem Joy) cut some hair from my head, saying whenever I run, she would use my hair to kill me."

She revealed the brutal reality of her exploitation:

"Sometimes, I made N20,000 per day depending on the turnout. I slept with 10 to 12 men a day, they paid N1,000 or N2,000, it depends."

Another survivor, a 17-year-old girl, shared a similar experience, stating that she was brought to the camp on November 7, 2024, and forced to swear an oath, Daily Trust reported.

She was promised freedom after a year of service.

"My customers paid me N5,000, N2,000 and most of the time N1,000. Sometimes, I have 10 customers per day and when I’m paid after sex, I give her all the money, I just want to go back."

The testimonies from these young women underscore the urgent need to address the issue of sex trafficking in Nigeria.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case, and efforts are being made to provide support and rehabilitation to the survivors.

The rescue operation serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of young girls and the importance of continued vigilance in combating human trafficking.

Source: Legit.ng