The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old Islamic teacher and cleric over the alleged murder of a final-year female student

The suspect claimed Hafsoh died from an asthma attack, and he dismembered her body to conceal the death out of fear and shock

Legit.ng reported that the police had tracked Hafsoh’s last known call to Bello, leading to his arrest and confession of disposing of the remains at a public refuse dump

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Mohammed Bello, an Islamic cleric, who was arrested in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, for allegedly killing and dismembering the body of a lady, Hafsoh Lawal, whom he met via Facebook, has alleged that the lady died of asthma.

Kwara cleric claimed dismembered girlfriend died from asthma. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

In an interrogation on Sunday, February 16, the 29-year-old suspect confessed that he dismembered Hafsoh's body in a bid to conceal the victim’s death.

Legit.ng reported that the lady was lured to her death by Abdulrahman Ballo, a local cleric.

How did Yetunde go missing?

Yetunde, who had recently started working at a local primary and nursery school, was last seen on February 10, when she returned home after work.

Later that day, she attended a naming ceremony but left abruptly to take a call and did not return, ICIR reported

Her family began searching for her and eventually reported her missing the following day at the Oja Oba Police Station in Ilorin.

Ibrahim Lawal, Yetunde's father, shared details with reporters shortly after her funeral, recounting how the police tracked his daughter’s phone records.

Lawal said that authorities traced the last known call to Abdulrahman Ballo, who was located in Ilorin.

Kwara cleric claim girlfriend died from asthma

Following his arrest by the Kwara state police command, the suspect Bello alleged that Hafsoh, who was his girlfriend, had told him she was hungry when she came to his house on the day of her death.

As reported by The Punch, he stressed that he had gone to get her food and returned to meet her gasping for breath.

Speaking in Yoruba (now translated), Bello said:

“My name is Mohammed. I’m a Muslim cleric. I’m about to gain admission into KWASU.

“The girl is Hafsoh. She is my girlfriend. I met her on Facebook. I didn’t kill her. I am just a victim of circumstance.

“She told me they had an event at 1 pm after school that day. She got back after 3 pm. When she came, she told me she hadn’t eaten, so I went to get her food. However, she was gasping for breath when I got back.”

Speaking further, Bello alleged that Hafsoh had previously told him she was asthmatic and that he dismembered her body because he could not think of a better way of handling her death.

The suspect maintained that he did not kill Hafsoh but was overwhelmed by fear and shock after discovering her lifeless body, hence he dismembered her body and disposed it.

“I was in shock when she died, so I couldn’t cry out for help. I dismembered her body and disposed of it at the public refuse dump because I couldn’t think of any better way. I have never done this before. This is my first time,” Bello said.

Source: Legit.ng