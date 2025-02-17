Two suspected ‘one-chance’ kingpins have been killed by a mob along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua expressway, Airport Road, after the duo and their members reportedly robbed and pushed a victim out of their moving vehicle

The incident, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, February 15, started when the suspects allegedly robbed a passenger reportedly travelling to Kuje

According to a source, after dispossessing the passenger of his/her belongings, the suspects forcefully pushed her out of the moving car

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - A mob has lynched two suspected one-chance robbers and set their car ablaze along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua expressway, Airport Road, Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that ‘once chance’ involves criminals posing as taxi drivers to rob, assault, and sometimes murder their passengers.

A mob has killed two suspected “one-chance” robbers along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway in Abuja after they allegedly robbed a victim. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the incident happened around 4:22 pm on Saturday, February 15, when the suspects, driving in a Volkswagen Golf car, allegedly attempted to rob their victim inside the car.

The victim reportedly raised an alarm when they were trying to rob him/her.

A witness, Solomon Michael, disclosed that the victim struggled with the suspects and held the car steering when they attempted to strangle the passenger, a situation which reportedly forced the driver to stop.

The Punch quoted a source as saying:

“What happened was that after a victim of one chance was thrown out of a moving vehicle, some people chased the vehicle and caught up with them after Dunamis church. Inside the vehicle, there were three people. One managed to escape, the other died and the last one was in critical condition after he was beaten, I heard he later died.

“The victim was taken to hospital by some good Samaritans for medical care.”

Legit.ng reports that the incident was videoed and circulated on social media platforms. The footage is too gory to share.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, promised to respond to inquiries but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

How authorities are tackling 'one-chance' menace

Recall in 2024, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration disclosed plans to bar unpainted taxis and buses from the territory.

The minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, made this known while addressing journalists in Abuja at the time.

Wike explained that the move was to address the incidence of ‘one chance’ in the city.

The minister, who said that the menace of ‘one chance’ had been brought down, added stricter measures were necessary to end the trend in the FCT.

Subsequently, the FCTA said private car owners can operate taxi services without having to paint such vehicles. Interested private car owners were advised to go through laid down procedures, which include proper registration of the private cars with relevant bodies and acquisition of unique identification and vehicle plate number for their vehicles.

Abuja ‘one chance’ robbers kill police inspector

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected members of a ‘one chance’ syndicate killed a serving police inspector, identified as Hussaini Umar, in the FCT, Abuja.

The tragic incident happened after the police officer boarded the gang’s vehicle from Maitama Junction to his home in the Dei-Dei community.

A police official disclosed that Umar was stabbed to death by the robbers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng