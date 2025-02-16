Lawal Yetunde, a young teacher from Kwara State, was lured and killed by Abdulrahman Ballo, a local cleric, in what is believed to be a ritual killing

Yetunde went missing after leaving a naming ceremony, with her last known contact traced to Ballo. Investigators later found her dismembered body in his apartment

The crime has triggered widespread outrage, with Nigerians calling for justice. Police have arrested Ballo, and the case is now under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

Ilorin South , Kwara state - The brutal murder of Lawal Yetunde, a young teacher from Kwara state, has sparked outrage across Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that the lady was lured to her death by Abdulrahman Ballo, a local cleric.

Police have reacted over the gruesome murder of a lady Lawal Yetunde in Kwara state. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The shocking incident, which took place in the Olunlade area of Ilorin South Local Government, has ignited fresh concerns over ritual killings and their growing prevalence in the country.

How did Yetunde go missing?

Yetunde, who had recently started working at a local primary and nursery school, was last seen on February 10, when she returned home after work.

Later that day, she attended a naming ceremony but left abruptly to take a call and did not return, ICIR reported

Her family began searching for her and eventually reported her missing the following day at the Oja Oba Police Station in Ilorin.

Ibrahim Lawal, Yetunde's father, shared details with reporters shortly after her funeral, recounting how the police tracked his daughter’s phone records.

Lawal said that authorities traced the last known call to Abdulrahman Ballo, who was located in Ilorin.

"We didn’t see her that night, and she didn’t return home. After a 24-hour search, we went to the Oja-Oba Police Station and reported her missing. The police traced her phone and found out that the suspect had contacted her," he said.

Ballo’s confession and grisly discovery

Ballo initially denied any involvement in the crime, but police investigators discovered the dismembered remains of Yetunde in his apartment.

The suspect’s confession revealed that he killed the young woman, though he initially claimed that she died from an asthma attack.

However, further evidence contradicted his story, pointing to ritualistic motives behind the murder.

Lawal added,

"We found that items like horns, black soap, and charms were recovered from the suspect’s apartment, confirming that my daughter was murdered for ritualistic purposes."

Police response and investigation

The Kwara state Police Command confirmed the arrest of Abdulrahman Ballo and stated that an investigation is ongoing.

Police spokesperson Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed that detectives had quickly traced Yetunde’s phone records and apprehended the suspect.

“The police acted quickly, traced her phone, and arrested the suspect. Relevant evidence has been recovered, and the case has been handed over to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation,” Ejire-Adeyemi said.

The case has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with Nigerians expressing horror at the brutality of the crime and calling for swift justice.

Many have used the incident as an opportunity to demand stronger measures to prevent ritual killings, which have become a growing concern in several parts of the country.

The people of Kwara State, along with the wider Nigerian public, are awaiting the outcome of the investigation, hoping that the authorities will act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice and send a strong message against ritual killings in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng