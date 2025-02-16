Abdulrahman Bello, an Islamic teacher, claimed he is a "victim of circumstance" following his arrest for the alleged murder of Yetunde Lawal, a student at Kwara State College of Education

Bello denied involvement in her death and stated that she was his girlfriend whom she met on Facebook

The police investigation is ongoing about the death of Kwara state college of education student

Ilorin, Nigeria – A 29-year-old Islamic teacher, Abdulrahman Bello, who was arrested on February 15 for the alleged murder of Yetunde Lawal, a final-year student at Kwara State College of Education, has claimed he is a "victim of circumstance."

In a video that started trending on February 15, Bello, who introduced himself as Mohammed, denied involvement in the victim’s death, stating that she was his girlfriend.

After Death of Female Student, Alleged Killer Speaks About How It Happened

Details of the incident and Bello's claims

According to Bello, Yetunde had mentioned attending an event at 1 pm on the day of her death but returned after 3 pm.

He stated that she told him she was hungry, prompting him to go out and buy food for her. However, upon his return, he allegedly found her gasping for breath.

Speaking in Yoruba, Bello said in the video, "My name is Mohammed. I’m a Muslim cleric." He added that Yetunde had previously informed him that she was asthmatic.

Events leading to the discovery

Yetunde Lawal was reported missing on February 11, a day after she failed to return home. Her remains were later discovered in Bello’s residence, where police also found spiritual items, raising suspicions that this may not have been his first crime.

Bello recounted, "She told me they had an event at 1 pm after school that day. She got back after 3 pm. When she came, she told me she hadn’t eaten, so I went to get her food. However, she was gasping for breath when I got back."

Bello claimed that he dismembered her body and disposed of it at a public refuse dump because he was in shock and could not think of a better solution.

Bello's denial and ongoing investigation

Bello insisted on his innocence, stating, "I didn’t kill her. I am just a victim of circumstance." He expressed shock and regret over the incident, claiming it was his first time committing such an act.

The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the full details surrounding Yetunde Lawal's tragic death.

See the confession video:

