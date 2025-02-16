Chimamaka Precious Goddy-Mbakwe was expelled for physically attacking Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, with the decision approved by the Acting Vice-Chancellor following a disciplinary investigation.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has expelled a female student, Chimamaka Precious Goddy-Mbakwe, for physically assaulting a lecturer, Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies.

The incident, which sparked widespread reactions within the university community, led to an investigation by the Student Disciplinary Committee.

Following its findings, the committee recommended her expulsion, a decision that was subsequently approved by the Acting Vice-Chancellor.

In an official expulsion letter dated February 13, 2025, and signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr Victor I. Modebelu, the university classified her actions as "gross misconduct and a violation of the Students’ Disciplinary Regulations, particularly Regulation 4 (SDR)."

The letter further directed Goddy-Mbakwe to vacate the university premises immediately and return any university property in her possession.

The school emphasized that the decision aligns with its strict policy against violence and misconduct, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining discipline and a safe academic environment.

Public analyst: 'She was lucky'

Reacting to the expulsion, popular public analyst Ayomide Oyelowo, widely known as Akanni of Lagos, suggested that the student got off lightly compared to past disciplinary cases.

"They were merciful, and she was even lucky. I know of a guy who didn't even slap a lecturer but had issues. He faced a disciplinary committee for 5 to 7 years, and at the end, he was expelled. That’s double punishment. We met him in school and left him there," Oyelowo remarked.

Calls for greater student awareness

As discussions over the expulsion continue, some lecturers and students have called for increased awareness of the Students’ Disciplinary Regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

A lecturer in the Department of History and International Studies commented:

"It is important for students to be well informed about disciplinary regulations to avoid situations that could jeopardize their academic future."

With the university’s decision now final, Goddy-Mbakwe’s only options remain seeking redress through legal or administrative means.

Ex-student of assaulted UNZIK lecturer speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former student of the assaulted UNIZIK lecturer had reacted to the viral incident.

The ex-student took sides with the lecturer, describing him as one more than a teacher but also a mentor and a father to people like him.

