FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said nothing has changed about his December 1 ultimatum to state governors who fail to implement the new minimum wage.

The NLC has announced the end of November 2024 as the deadline for the new minimum wage implementation.

The NLC’s Head of Protocol and Public Relations, Benson Upah, said the December 1 ultimatum to state governors still stands.

According to The Punch, Upah confirmed this in a text message sent to their correspondent in Abuja.

“Yes, the ultimatum still stands. Nothing has changed,”

It is gathered that many state governors are trying to meet the deadline.

The Sokoto state government urged the NLC representatives in the state to submit its proposal for the wage adjustment.

The Sokoto deputy governor, Alhaji Idris Gobir, disclosed this during the meeting with NLC leaders on Monday, November 18.

“Go and bring your proposal for the new minimum wage implementation and I assure you that I will facilitate the process of quick harmonization,”

The Cross River state Committee on Minimum Wage was still working on the negotiations for state workers.

Governor Hope Uzodimma-led Imo state government had been silent on the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Zamfara state government announced that it would soon commence the payment of the new minimum wage.

The state government said it will be implemented after the ongoing verification of workers in the state, attributing the delay on the activities of ghost workers.

Minimum Wage: states yet to approve new salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that not all civil servants in the 36 states of the federation have started receiving the new minimum wage of N70,000.

Some of the state's guity of non-implement of the new minimum wage are Zamfara, Sokoto, Cross River, and Imo.

