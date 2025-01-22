A woman, Mrs. Chioma Nwana, has been confirmed dead after her husband reportedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze in Abagana community, Njikoka local government area of Anambra state

Legit.ng gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, January 21, at Eziezekwe village in Abagana

The woman was said to have died on Wednesday morning, January 22, at a nearby hospital where she was rushed for emergency treatment following severe burns sustained during the attacked

Awka, Anambra state - One Nwana has reportedly set his wife, Chioma Nwana, ablaze after a heated altercation at Eziezekwe village, Abagana, in the Njikoka local government area (LGA) of Anambra state.

As reported by The Punch, the quarrel was allegedly over suspected infidelity.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, January 21, escalated after the suspect accused his wife of having an affair. Chioma, who sustained severe burns, was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning, January 22.

Daily Trust cited sources in the community as saying Nwana confronted his wife when she returned home after an alleged outing with another man.

The argument spiralled out of control, leading him to douse her with petrol and set her on fire.

A resident narrated:

“The woman returned home on Tuesday evening, and her husband accused her of infidelity. During the confrontation, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away this morning.”

The couple, who had six children, had been living together in the village before the incident.

Following the act, the suspect reportedly presented himself at the Abagana Divisional Police Station, admitting to the attack.

Anambra incident: Police react

Meanwhile, confirming the incident, Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the police in Anambra state, confirmed that the suspect is already in custody.

The police official said:

“The suspect is in police custody. Unfortunately, the victim died this morning (Wednesday, January 22). The commissioner of police, CP Nnaghe Itam, has ordered the transfer of the case for a thorough investigation.”

Domestic violence cases in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that domestic violence is prominent in Nigeria as in other parts of Africa. Cases of domestic violence show no signs of reduction in the West African nation.

According to a non-governmental organisation, the CLEEN Foundation, one in every three respondents identified themselves as a victim of domestic violence. The survey also found a nationwide increase in domestic violence from 21% in 2011 to 30% in 2013.

Domestic violence takes many forms including physical, emotional, sexual, and mental.

Domestic violence in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saheed Ganiyu, a 47-year-old vulcaniser, was arrested for allegedly setting his lover ablaze in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The suspect attacked his lover identified as Esther, 32, during a disagreement.

Ganiyu is said to be a divorcee with three children from his previous marriage.

