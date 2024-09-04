A 75-year-old retired senior civil servant, Romanus Obidigwe, has reported his wife and two children to the Anambra state government

Obidigwe told the ministry of women's affairs and social welfare that his family has been in the habit of beating him constantly

He said they locked him out of his compound after a neighbour intervened and stopped them from beating him over firewood

Awka North, Anambra state - A mother and her two children have been arrested for beating their 75-year-old father, Romanus Obidigwe in the Awba-Ofemmili community in Awka North LGA of Anambra state.

Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, the media aide to the state commissioner for women affairs and social welfare, Ify Obinabo said the culprits - Esther Obidigwe, Ozioma Obidigwe, and Obuka Obidigwe were arrested after the victim reported to the ministry.

Obidigwe said his family has been in the habit of beating him constantly.

Ikeanyionwu disclosed that the victim has been suffering a series of batterings from his family members.

As reported by The Punch, she made this known in a press statement issued on Wednesday, September 4.

“But what caused that particular incident was that his daughter, Ozioma, sold his firewood without his consent and when he tried to know why she did so, they pounced on him, tied him up, and used a rod to inflict injuries on him.

“Obidigwe further revealed that the trio has since stopped feeding him which he accepted as good fate and that they usually steal from him especially his first son, Obuka who had gone to the local government where he retired to claim his benefits.

“He also noted that it took the intervention of a neighbour before they stopped, after which they locked him out of his compound."

