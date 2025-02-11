The Federal Government has pledged to restore electricity to UCH Ibadan within 48 hours, ending over 100 days of blackout due to unpaid debts

The Federal Government has pledged to restore power to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, within the next 24 to 48 hours, ending over 100 days of darkness at the premier medical institution.

This assurance came after a closed-door meeting on Monday involving the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, officials of UCH, and representatives of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Power minister Adelabu assured that all issues have been ironed out with the local disco.

UCH has been without electricity since October 2024 due to an outstanding debt owed to IBEDC, which reportedly amounts to approximately N400 million as part of a larger N3.1 billion debt accumulated since 2019.

The prolonged outage has severely impacted medical services, creating challenges for both healthcare workers and medical students relying on the facility.

Power minister Adelabu addresses students

Addressing a group of protesting students from the University of Ibadan (UI) after the meeting, Adelabu reassured them that the federal government was actively working on a sustainable resolution.

The students, carrying placards with messages such as “+100 Days of Darkness: Save UCH” and “Medical School Is Hard Enough—Give Us Light,” demanded urgent intervention.

Their demands also included the implementation of a previously promised 50 percent electricity tariff reduction and broader reforms to ensure consistent power supply to the hospital.

UI's SU president bemoans FG's actions

Speaking on behalf of the students, the University of Ibadan Students' Union President, Aweda Bolaji, lamented the situation, stating that the blackout had significantly disrupted learning and medical training.

He urged the government to not only reconnect UCH to the national grid but also put long-term solutions in place to prevent future occurrences.

During his address, the Minister explained that the 24- to 48-hour window was necessary for the proper reconnection process and urged the students to remain patient.

He also facilitated a resolution between IBEDC and UCH management to ensure that similar disconnections do not happen again.

UCH head appreciates students' efforts

The Chief Medical Director of UCH, Jesse Otegbayo, expressed gratitude to the students for conducting a peaceful protest, acknowledging that the hospital’s management had been limited in its ability to resolve the crisis.

He welcomed the intervention from the Minister and noted that all parties had reached concrete agreements to resolve the power supply challenges.

IBEDC’s Managing Director, Francis Agoha, confirmed that an agreement had been reached to restore power and work towards preventing future disruptions.

However, some students remained sceptical, demanding clearer timelines and specific measures to ensure electricity remains stable.

In addition to the immediate restoration of power, the government outlined long-term measures, including a thorough power distribution analysis and the introduction of a solar-powered mini-grid to support critical operations at UCH.

Adelabu reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving power supply issues in key institutions, including the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

UCH Doctors suspend night shift over blackout

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doctors, nurses, and other staff of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Oyo state had announced the suspension of the night shift over the disconnection of the hospital’s power supply.

The health workers said they won’t work beyond 4.00 pm unless power is reconnected by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

