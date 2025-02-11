Portable has made a video collage to beg the Ogun state governor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his case

The singer and his men had assaulted some Ogun state officials after they stormed his bar and other properties

The recording sparked a series of reactions from fans of the singer who advised him on the best way to go about it

Zeh Nation boss, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable has humbly apologised to the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, over his unruly behaviour to some officials of the state.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and some of his men had assaulted some officials of Ogun state government. His uncompleted hotel was allegedly marked and sealed by the government.

The Zazu crooner, who has been at large after the incident, made a video collage to appeal to the government.

He called himself a federal government liability. He claimed that lion cannot eat lion, but they can only frighten each other.

The controversial singer asserted that after government, God was next in rank and authority.

Portable calls on President Tinubu for help

In one of the videos, he called on the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to beg the Ogun state governor of him.

The music star also sang and prayed for Dapo Abiodun and asked him not to be annoyed.

Portable gives reason for being hunted

In another recording, Portable said that people were after him because he wore Senator Adeola Olamilekan, aka Yayi's cloth, which they didn't like.

He claimed that they believed he was supporting the politician. Portable also affirmed that some town planing officials came to his house with soldiers, who had leaves on their heads.

Stating further in his song, he said that he was not fighting anyone and begged that his boys should be released.

Recall that Portable was formerly in the good book of the Ogun state government. He was once compensated with N2milion after crying about the deplorable state of road in the state.

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Here are some of the reactions to Portable's video:

@officialbukky_majek reacted:

"Baba nobody 8s you, do the right thing first by reporting to the station… na star you be and you have a lot of shows to go and things to do. Even if dem go exonerate you.. you still have to do the needful first my gee, Obe love, no be only Tunde love you, everyone telling u the truth loves you. "

@ak.success1 stated:

"He was only acting! If he’s seriously sober definitely it’s going to reflect in his altitude. Just creating a pity party. The law should take its course if find guilty! My thoughts."

@bp__xxl commented:

"You no go humble keh? You think say Government na bewaji."

@mrlilgaga said:

"My goat, stay strong and keep running . Your legs no go break."

@diana_ruth_xx shared:

"Ifa sef go done tire for this guy."

@miniboss_ola stated:

"You never drag anyone this week o, so you can be this humble."

@ayobami_atanda07 commented:

"Music no dey your head again self is better you should go and report yourself."

@blessedchild789 reacted:

"U still dey here dey sing nursery rymes give us … U better go report yourself for station make you fit use the remaining money for ur aza take sort out your case . Shey na until them freeze ur acct ? Ok o."

Portable beats man in the trenches

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had been captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area.

In the video, he pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered round him.

Some boys from the area were shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

