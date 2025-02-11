A dramatic confrontation unfolded on live television as Daniel Bwala, a media aide to President Bola Tinubu, and Rufai Oseni, a journalist with Arise News, clashed during a heated discussion.

The encounter, which quickly went viral, saw both men exchange strong words over the course of their debate.

Video Shows Moment Tinubu's Aide, Arise Journalist Tackle Each Other on TV

Rufai had asked Bwala why he chose to align with the current administration under President Bola Tinubu despite his previous loud criticism.

The argument erupted when Oseni pressed Bwala for direct answers, accusing him of avoiding the core issues during their discussion.

"I know your deflection tactics; you can’t play me. Answer the questions," Oseni asserted, challenging Bwala’s approach.

However, Bwala pushed back, rejecting what he perceived as an attempt to control the discussion.

"I’m not writing JAMB here; you cannot control me or talk to me like a secondary school student. If you ask a question, pack and listen to the answer," he fired back, defending his right to elaborate on his responses.

Finally responding, Bwala defended his decision, stating that his involvement in the government stemmed from conviction and a commitment to national development.

“My decision to serve is based on national interest, not personal gain. People evolve, perspectives change, and governance is about making an impact,” Bwala added.

Nigerians react to clash between Bwala, Rufai

The exchange has since ignited debates on social media, with some backing Oseni’s tough questioning, while others viewed Bwala’s response as dismissive.

A user, @djokaymegamixer, criticized Bwala’s shift in allegiance, saying,

“Bwala will continue to defend walking back to his vomit, speaking for the same man he had called all sorts of unprintable names.”

Another user, @trankwility, sided with Bwala, accusing Oseni of bias:

“Rufai is a petty and useless guy always asking irresponsible questions. Guests are invited by hosts who should NOT be biased. He has been doing this childish nonsense for too long.”

@MezieAbia took a harsher stance, saying:

"Bwala is a shameless man who speaks from both sides of the mouth."

@ddharunaa, however, defended Bwala’s position, stating,

“The opposition will never support the government no matter what, but as a guy who relocated to the winning party, he has no option but to defend his government.”

Meanwhile, @brenokwaraji mocked Bwala’s shifting loyalties, saying,

“Even a child born today will grow up to know that Bwala is not a man of conviction. If Obi wins tomorrow, he will turn around and say that on the night Jesus was born, Obi was the angel that visited.”

