Dr. Williams Aladekugbe has explained how the economic crisis occasioned by President Bola Tinubu's reform policies has affected Nigerian churches

The Anglican Bishop claimed hardship had worsened and had forced families to stay at home as they could barely survive

He urged President Tinubu to take action as church attendance dropped and the cost of living has skyrocketed

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Archbishop of Ibadan Province, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Dr. Williams Aladekugbe, said the economic crunch in the country has prevented Christians from attending services and giving offerings in churches.

Anglican Bishop calls on Tinubu to address hardship as church attendance declines, Christians find is hard to make financial contributions. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Aladekugbe: Hardship forces Christians to abandon church

He noted that the hardship had compelled a cleric to previously call President Bola Tinubu and ask him to save people from the economic crisis.

The Archbishop made these remarks while delivering the 1st Distinguished Alumni Lecture of the Department of Religious Studies, Faculty of Arts, at the University of Ibadan.

He revealed how a cleric publicly appealed to President Tinubu during the burial of former Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu, urging him to save Nigerians from hunger.

Speaking on the topic, entitled “The faith once delivered to the saints in the context of contemporary socio-economic challenges”, held at the Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference centre, UI, he said:

“The present economic hardship resulting from the removal of fuel subsidy is also having its effects on the Christians in Nigeria, as many families could no longer attend church services, some of those who manage to attend church services, have no money for offerings and other contributions in the Church.

“It must be noted that Christians nationwide, along with the adherents of other faiths, are under economic pressure. This situation has forced a cleric to call on President Tinubu during the burial of Rotimi Akeredolu, the late governor of Ondo State by saying ‘You said it’s your turn, now save Nigerians from hunger.”

Aladekugbe, who is also the Bishop of Ibadan North (Anglican) Diocese, also lamented how demonstrations against Tinubu's policies have not yielded tangible results.

He explained that people exhibit various forms of fear based on the current situation but warned that faith should be cultivated as a step to attracting God’s divine intervention.

“There is no point hiding the fact that Nigerians are frustrated, hungry and angry.

“The hardship, insecurity, poverty and unemployment in the country are such that no one can pacify anybody.

“The clergy and the ministers of God have more to do at a time like this to save people from depression, loss of hope.”

The cleric spoke weeks after Tinubu sent a message to Nigerians on economy.

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu assured Nigerians that 2025 would bring about economic recovery and prosperity following a challenging 2024.

According to Tinubu, economic growth would increase, the inflation rate would drop, and the naira-to-dollar exchange rate would stabilise in 2025.

Read more about hardship here:

Hardship: "Tinubu’s rice palliative encouraging corruption" - Ayodele

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele explained how Tinubu's government is encouraging corruption through rice palliative.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church urged President Tinubu to carry out urgent reforms to prevent economic hardship in 2025.

He also urged Tinubu's government to reopen the land borders and focus on focus on enhancing agricultural production.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng