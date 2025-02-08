Reno Omokri has cited key major reason why as a Christian, yet, he loved the Islamic religion and honour Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and respect Muslims

Omokri clarified the claims that his respect for Islam is a political gimmick, and also noted that his admiration is not tied to his political career

The ex-presidential aide noted that he admired Islam because it provides a guide and "manual for life"

Reno Omokri has said that he respects Islam and honours the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) because he believed that Islam is a tolerant religion.

"Muhammad, a role model, Islam, a tolerant religion"

Omokri said he respects Islam because it provides "guidelines for everything a person will do from the moment they come out of their mother till the moment they return to Mother Earth."

He insisted that he also believe that people can respect Muslims without believing in Islam.

The former presidential aide and author made this assertion in a post shared on his Facebook page on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Omokri explained that the guidance provided by Islam in all aspects of life, from birth to death, is a source of stability for 'humans'

He wrote:

"Why I Admire Islam, Honour Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and Respect Muslims

"Someone asked me why, though I am not a Muslim, I love Islam and respect Muslims. He said it was 'eye service'. Specifically, a 'campaign gimmick'. But here is the issue: I was this way before becoming a political player. And there is a paper trail to prove it.

"Why do I have a high appreciation for Islam? Here is my answer. I am a follower of the Jewish Rabbi who was named Yeshua while on Earth. However, when I study Islam, it has guidelines for everything a person will do from the moment they come out of their mother till the moment they return to Mother Earth.

"In the short span between birth and death, Islam provides guidance without ambiguity. This clarity gives your life stability. It is like a manual for life.

"I will follow Yeshua until I die. Yet, I can read the entire Tanakh (what some call the Old Testament) and the Gospels and have direction on many things. But al-Quran and/or the Hadiths give Muslims instructions on the proper way to do something as quotidian as taking a bath or how they should urinate and what to do afterwards."

