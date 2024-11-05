Reno Omokri has revealed how Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Nyesom Wike of the PDP contributed to Atiku Abubakar's defeat in 2023

The former presidential aide gave the clarification on Tuesday after Atiku claimed he won the 2023 presidential election and his mandate was stolen

Interestingly, Omokri urged Atiku to give Tinubu some credit regarding his economic decisions and also explained why Atiku and the PDP came second in the poll

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, has maintained that Atiku Abubakar did not win the 2023 presidential election and that the election was not stolen from him or the Nigerian public.

Omokri reacts as Atiku claimed he won 2023 election

Legit.ng recalled that Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, claimed that he won the 2023 poll, but his mandate was criminally stolen.

The former vice president claimed that his economic policies had been tested during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo/Atiku from 1999 to 2007.

Atiku made the claim while attacking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration over failed economic policies.

Reacting via a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, November 5, Omokri, who had supported Atiku in the election, pointed out that the PDP faced major setbacks due to internal disunity and defections, which contributed to their loss.

He explained how Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Nyesom Wike's camp led to the PDP's major loss during the poll.

Omokri tweeted:

"Why Waziri Atiku Abubakar Should Cut President Bola Tinubu Some Slack

"I supported the candidacy of Waziri Atiku Abubakar. However, the election was not stolen from him or the Nigerian public.

"It would have been hard for us in the Peoples Democratic Party to win the 2023 Presidential election.

"If, as a united political party, the PDP could not defeat the APC in 2019, how could we have vanquished them in 2023 when we were disunited?

"We had 11,262,978 votes in 2019. By 2022, Peter Obi had left us with the 1,693,485 votes we got in the Southeast. Then the G-5 Governors departed and ended whatever hopes we had of getting 25% in their states.

"Then we lost Kwankwaso with his two million votes.

"If you minus Southeast, Kano, and Oyo, Benue and Rivers votes, you will see that it roughly equals the 6,984,520 votes polled by Waziri Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

"We were defeated by the disunity in our party."

Omokri defends Tinubu's economic policies

Speaking further, Omokri also defended President Bola Tinubu's tough economic decisions, arguing that Atiku’s proposed gradual approach would not have been feasible given the inherited economic challenges.

Omokri stated thus:

"Let me now address some alternative policies Waziri Atiku proposed.

"Waziri said he would have taken a gradual approach and would not have been as drastic as President Tinubu had been.

"Given the reality of what the Tinubu administration inherited, I do not know if that would have been possible."

Reno Omokri gives 2 reasons he is against Peter Obi

