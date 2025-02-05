Reno Omokri Lists The Best and Worst Courses To Study At University in 2025 and Beyond
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.
FCT, Abuja - Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Reno Omokri, has said the best courses to read at university "that will not end up as curses for you" are the STEM courses.
Legit.ng reports that STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics and refers to any subjects that fall under these four disciplines.
In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, February 4, Omokri explained that disciplines that are very reliant on empathy and a human-to-human connection are among the best courses.
He claimed that people need to understand that more people are leaving the accountancy profession every year than entering it.
Omokri tweeted:
"Please fact-check me: In 2022, America lost 300,000 out of its 1.6 million accountants, whereas only 47,000 new accountants joined the profession. That ought to tell you that accountancy is on its way to becoming like Latin, a dead language.
"As a human accountant, there is nothing you can do that an AI cannot do better. Meanwhile, AI is getting better and smarter."
Continuing, the former presidential aide said major universities began labelling International Relations as obsolete as far back as 1991. He questioned why anyone would devote four years of their life studying the course.
List of courses Omokri encouraged people to study:
- Agriculture
- Education
- Engineering (all kinds)
- Geology
- Geophysics
- Marketing
- Anatomy
- Banking and Finance
- Business
- Cybersecurity
- Mathematics
- Nursing
- Optometry
- Pharmacy
- Psychology/Psychiatry
- Dentistry
- Economics
- And STEM degrees
Omokri mentions "best place in the world to japa to”
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the ‘japa’ wave, Omokri said "opportunities are dwindling even for whites in the United Kingdom (UK)".
In a 3-minute, 9-second video posted on his verified X handle, Omokri warned about the likelihood of proliferation of xenophobia in popular European countries. The 51-year-old counselled people to consider California as it is "the best place in the whole world to japa to".
Source: Legit.ng
