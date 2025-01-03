In a significant twist, Reno Omokri has declared Peter Obi as the leading opposition party figure in Nigeria

The renowned author hailed Peter Obi's perseverance but urged him to address the controversial "Yes Daddy" remarks

Omokri, a former presidential aide, also detailed how Peter Obi has retired key political figures in main opposition parties

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has maintained that Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, is the number one opposition figure in Nigeria.

Omokri urged Peter Obi to address "Yes Daddy" religious comment

Omokri, a strong supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, revealed this in a post shared on his X page on Friday, January 3.

According to him, Peter Obi has retired some top politicians in the opposition parties in Nigeria who think they are still relevant in the polity.

However, Omokri urged the former governor of Anambra state, Obi, to address the "Yes Daddy" religious comment.

Omokri tweeted:

"Peter Obi is currently the Number One opposition figure in Nigeria. Bar none. Anybody in any opposition party who thinks that he is bigger than Obi right now is just deluded. The man, Obi, is severely flawed, but I admire how he has trudged on despite the obstacles he faces. Some people in one or two opposition parties have already been retired by Obi, but they just don't know it yet because their money is keeping them on political life support.

"If only he could be less Igbo-centric and admit, then apologise for his 'Yes Daddy' 'religious war' comment against the Muslim Ummah, he would go far. Those are his Achilles heel. He cannot cross the Rubicon without addressing them."

