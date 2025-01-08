Ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has shared his conversations with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In an interview, Omokri explained how Nigeria's stock exchange emerged as Africa's second most profitable stock exchange under Tinubu's watch in February 2024

Oomokri also told Tinubu how his presidency eliminated notorious bandit leaders and rebuilt police stations abandoned by the Buhari's administration in the southeast

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership style.

Details of Reno Omokri's meeting with Tinubu emerge. Photo credit: @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

Omokri listed Tinubu's achievements

In a post shared on his X page, Omokri maintained that Nigeria recorded stock market gains and significant security improvement, including the elimination of notorious bandit leaders within 15 months of Tinubu's presidency.

Speaking further, Omokri noted that security under Tinubu's tenure improved, with over 28 police stations in the South-East rebuilt and operational after being abandoned during the previous administration led by Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that high-profile bandit leaders like Boderi, Sani Dangote, and Ali Kachala were eliminated within 15 months of Tinubu's presidency.

Omokri, a strong critic of Labour Party's flagbearer Peter Obi, revealed this in an interview with The Nigerian Tribune published on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

He urged Tinubu to communicate his administration's successes to Nigerians more often, to prevent false narratives from critics like Obi and other top opposition figures.

Omokri stated thus:

"I told him that he was doing very well: at that time, Nigeria had just broken a record with the all-share index of our stock exchange. We had two records last year. The first one was in February last year when we passed the 100,000 All Shares Index for the first time. In August, we got to about 128,000 ASI. In February, we were the most profitable stock exchange in the whole world. And by August, we had slid back and became Africa's second most profitable stock exchange. Zimbabwe is the first, and Nigeria is the second.

"So, what I told the president was that, see, you need to sing your praises more often. You are not singing your praises enough because many positive things are happening. And because you are not blowing your trumpet, your enemies are blowing their trumpets.

"I told Mr. President that before he became President, 28 police stations in the South-East were not working. They had been destroyed, and the police officers had run away. As I speak to you, all of those stations have now been rebuilt and occupied. I said in the eight years of former President (Muhammadu) Buhari, not one bandit leader was killed. In 15 months that you have been president, Boderi has been killed, Sani Dangote has been killed, and Ali Kachala has been killed, but you are not telling Nigerians. If you don’t tell Nigerians and Peter Obi and other critics begin to tell them all sorts of things, they will believe. So, you must find a way to blow your trumpet."

Read more about Reno Omokri here:

Reno Omokri shares how he exposed Peter Obi's lies

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno Omokri explained how he exposed the lies of Peter Obi.

Omokri said Obi deleted his post attacking President Tinubu over the Ibadan stampede deaths after he exposed his lies.

He alleged that Obi was using his lies to burn Nigeria down in his desperation to become Nigeria's president in 2027.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng