Abuja, Nigeria - A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application challenging an earlier order that granted Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, access to David Ukpo’s biodata for use in a UK court.

In a ruling delivered on February 5, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the applicant, Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOSCO), lacked the legal standing to initiate the case on Ukpo’s behalf.

The judge ruled that EDOSCO, as an entity, did not have the necessary legal personality to sue or be sued under Article 3 (e) of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 (FREPR 2009).

Judge rules EDOSCO lacked legal standing

According to the Cable, Justice Ekwo stated that the suit was improperly filed, noting that the application explicitly identified EDOSCO as the applicant. However, he pointed out that the counsel, Bamidele Igbinedion, had attempted to sidestep this fact by only referencing it in the affidavit supporting the case.

“The counsel for the applicant knows this but cleverly avoided stating so on the face of the application and rather deposed to this fact in the affidavit in support,” the judge added.

Additionally, the judge concurred with the argument presented by the Ekweremadus that the reliefs sought in the motion paper were not related to the enforcement of fundamental rights. He concluded that the requests had become academic and did not necessitate a ruling.

“The information required for which this court gave order has been utilised as the respondents/applicants (the Ekweremadus) stood trial and were convicted in May 2023,” he said,” Justice Ekwo stated.

UK conviction and organ harvesting case

In June 2022, the London Metropolitan Police arrested and charged Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, for allegedly bringing David Ukpo to the UK for organ harvesting.

Initially, UK authorities classified Ukpo as a child, stating he was 15 years old. However, official Nigerian records, including his passport and Bank Verification Number (BVN), indicated he was 21.

Seeking to clarify Ukpo’s age, the Ekweremadus filed a suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/984/2022) at the Federal High Court in Abuja on June 27, 2022.

They requested an order directing the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to provide a certified true copy (CTC) of Ukpo’s biodata. On July 1, 2022, Justice Ekwo ordered the NIMC, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Stanbic IBTC, and United Bank for Africa (UBA) to supply the required information to the Ekweremadus.

Ekweremadu’s conviction and sentencing

In March 2023, a UK court found Ike Ekweremadu, Beatrice, and medical doctor Obinna Obeta guilty of conspiring to traffic a young man for organ harvesting under the UK’s Modern Slavery Act of 2015.

On May 5, 2023, Justice Jeremy Johnson sentenced Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months in prison.

His wife, Beatrice, received a four-year and six-month sentence, while Obeta was handed a ten-year prison term. Beatrice was released from prison in the UK and has since returned to Nigeria.

