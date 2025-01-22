Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

London, United Kingdom - Mrs. Beatrice Ekweremadu, wife of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has been released from prison in the United Kingdom.

The wife of the former federal lawmaker has returned to Nigeria.

Ekweremadu’s wife returned to Nigeria after she was released from UK prison. Photo credit: @MarianVictor18

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, a reliable source confirmed Ekweremadu’s wife's return to Nigeria on Wednesday, January 22.

A court in the United Kingdom sentenced Senator Ekweremadu, his wife, and Dr. Obinna Obeta over charges related to organ harvesting.

Ekweremadu received a 10-year prison sentence, while his wife was sentenced to six years over charges related to organ harvesting.

