The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has received a fresh summon

Kanu has been ordered to appear before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in the FCT, Abuja

The hearing notice warned the parties involved to bring forward all their witnesses or documents evidence

FCT, Abuja - The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has been ordered to appear before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja.

Kanu is to appear in court for a hearing on Monday, February 10, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, the case notice was addressed to Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

The hearing notice read partly:

“Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 – Hearing notice between the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Plaintiff) and Nnamdi Kanu (Defendant). This case will be transferred from the general cause list to the hearing paper for Monday, the 10th day of February 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in the forenoon and will come on to be heard on that day if the business of the court permits, or otherwise on some adjournment day of which you will receive no further notice.

“If either party desires to postpone the hearing, they must apply to the Court as soon as possible for that purpose. If the application is based on any matter of fact, the applicant must be prepared to provide proof of those facts.”

According to the notice, the parties are warned to bring forward all their witnesses or documents evidence.

The notice stated that the proof would be required at the hearing, not on a subsequent day.

Parties are warned that if they fail to bring their evidence forward at the proper time, they may be precluded from adducing it.

It added that at best they will be allowed to do so “on payment of substantial costs to the other side and under such terms as the Court deems fit.”

Meanwhile, Kanu, through his counsel Ejimakor, reiterated his desire to have the matter transferred to a High Court in the South-East in a letter dated January 30, 2025.

Ejimakor appealed to the Court to consider their request to prevent a denial of justice for the IPOB leader.

“Given that, no other Judge in the Abuja division is willing to take the case, the only viable option is to transfer the case to any division of the Federal High Court in the Southeast geopolitical zone, especially since the alleged offences have an impact in the Southeast (and not Abuja). This gives the Southeast divisions superior jurisdiction compared to Abuja.”

