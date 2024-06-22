Kidnapping of pastors has become the new normal for some suspected bandits in top northern state

According to reports making the rounds on Saturday, Revd. Fr. Mikah Suleiman, the parish priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba, Gusau, was abducted by bandits at his home

The Zamfara state police command confirmed the development to the press via a statement and disclosed its next action

Tension is allegedly brewing in Zamfara state as suspected bandits have kidnapped the parish priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba, Gusau, the state capital, Revd. Fr. Mikah Suleiman.

Police: Catholic priest was kidnapped from his residence

The spokesperson of Zamfara state police command, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the development and disclosed that Father Mikah was kidnapped on Saturday, June 22, at his residence in the Damba area of Gusau.

Speaking further, he noted that the incident was not reported to the police, but the command has deployed a police tactical squad to the trail of the kidnappers and to ensure his safe return, Channels TV reported.

“Yes, the incident happened early hour of today, the Reverend Father was kidnapped in his residence, we were not informed when the incident happened but what I gathered was that the man stays alone not in the church,” he said.

Acting chancellor prayed for the safe rescue of the priest

The acting Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Very. Revd. Fr. Nuhu Iliya in a statement on Saturday confirmed the abduction.

As reported by The Cable, Iliya called on the public to pray for the swift and safe return of Suleiman.

“With sadness in our hearts, we write to inform the general public of the kidnap of one of our priests, Revd. Fr. Mikah Suleiman,” the statement reads.

“We invite all Christ’s faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release.

