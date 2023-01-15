Gunmen have abducted five women from Dan Mai-Tsuani community in Kankara LGA in Kastina state.

Gambo Isah, the police spokesperson in the state, has confirmed the attack, saying the assailants stormed the village around 7am on Sunday, January 15, and kidnapped the victims on their way to church, TheCable reported.

He added that the abductees included two teenagers aged 15 and 13 years.

Legit.ng gathers that Isah said the victims were taken to a church, the New Life for All Church, within the community where a pastor was shot.

“The incident happened in the village and the kidnappers carried people to the church. Five people were abducted. The pastor of the church was shot in one of his hands and he is currently receiving treatment,” the police spokesperson said.

“All the abductees are women. The youngest among them are aged 15 and 13 years, respectively. They were abducted on their way to church service. The incident happened around 7am on Sunday.”

Families of kidnap victims yet to be contacted by the attackers, says Isah

Isah, the police spokesman, said the families of the abductees are yet to be contacted by the attackers.

He added that the police have commenced an investigation.

