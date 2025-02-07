U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order has disrupted major healthcare services in Nigeria, particularly in northern states

In Bauchi state, the suspension of USAID activities in Nigeria has led to a shortage of family planning commodities, as health facilities struggle to meet their needs

Also, the suspension of foreign aid by the US government under Trump has led to the closure of a major healthcare facility in Borno

The suspension of the activities of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has affected the distribution of family planning commodities in Bauchi state.

Official says USAID's suspension has disrupted family planning in northern state.

The Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Board, Rilwanu Mohammed, revealed this to the press via a terse statement.

According to him, the suspension has led to challenges in ensuring a steady supply of family planning commodities to health facilities across the state.

Mr Mohammed remarked during an advocacy visit by members of the Civil Society Organisation, Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD), on Thursday, February 6, in .

As reported by PremiumTimes, Mr Mohammed explained that USAID was responsible for the last-mile distribution of family planning commodities to primary healthcare facilities across the state.

“However, with the suspension of their activities, these facilities are now facing stockouts, in spite of the increasing demand for family planning services at the community level,” he added.

USAID hospital in Nigeria shuts down after Trump's order

Legit.ng reported that in Konduga, Borno, a healthcare facility run by Family Health International (FHI360) that treated over 200 patients daily, has shut down following President Trump's suspension of US foreign assistance.

Recall that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, had signed an executive order suspending all US foreign assistance for 90 days, starting January 20.

The United States has been Nigeria’s largest bilateral donor, contributing approximately $9.27 billion in aid over the past decade.

This funding, channelled primarily through USAID, has supported security assistance, humanitarian relief, health interventions, education, and economic development.

Yet, the suspension of US aid has put these critical services in jeopardy. The executive order, issued without prior warning, immediately halted several key humanitarian programmes, including healthcare, food aid, education, and emergency response efforts.

International and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had already started laying off staff and shutting down vital programmes.

The sudden closure of the Konduga facility is a stark reminder of the precarious balance on which these communities survive.

