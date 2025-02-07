Oyo state assembly proposes paternity leave for workers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Oyo state, Ibadan - The Oyo State House of Assembly has proposed the adoption of paternity leave for male workers in the state’s public and private sectors.

The proposal is to enhance the family bond and provide additional care for the newborn and their spouses by men.

Hon. Olorunpoto Rahman says paternity leave will enable fathers to support their partners during the recovery period after childbirth.

Source: Original

The lawmaker representing Oyo East/West State Constituency, Hon. Olorunpoto Rahman, moved the motion on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Olorunpoto said a newborn baby relies on a strong bond with caregivers, especially parents.

As reported by Leadership, the lawmaker said the parents influence the babies’ emotional, social, and cognitive growth.

According to Olorunpoto, paternity leave will enable fathers to support their partners during the recovery period after childbirth.

The lawmaker argued that it would promote gender equality and shared responsibility in parenting among childbearing families.

He added that many countries, including some States in Nigeria, have adopted paternity leave as a measure to improve productivity in their societies.

Olorunpoto noted that the Federal Government through the Federal Civil Service as well as Lagos and Enugu States have already implemented the paternity level.

“Many countries and states have adopted the paternity leave policy, and it has helped in boosting morale and improved productivity, while at the same time fostering family cohesion and stability,”

The lawmaker emphasised that the absence of paternity leave may hinder workers’ ability to provide necessary emotional and practical support to their families during the postnatal period.

Legit.ng also reported that smart DNA, a Lagos-based DNA testing centre, released a data analysis of all relationship tests conducted at its facility between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Smart DNA’s report was based on thousands of users.

Released on Tuesday, September 12, the report examined reasons people seek testing, the demographics of those tested, and the outcomes of the tests.

Experts list possible reasons behind paternity fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in recent years, Nigeria witnessed a disturbing rise in paternity fraud, where DNA tests reveal that many children do not belong to their presumed fathers.

While infidelity is often blamed, experts highlight other factors, including genetic testing errors and medical negligence, could be responsible.

This report delves into expert insights, shedding light on the complexities surrounding paternity disputes and the far-reaching consequences for families.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng