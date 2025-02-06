The U.S. has provided $7.8 billion in foreign aid to Nigeria over the past decade, focusing on health, security, and economic growth

In a recent release, the United States disclosed the total amount of foreign aid it has sent to Nigeria over the past decade, with the total standing at a significant $7.8 billion.

The U.S. government’s assistance has focused on various critical sectors, aiming to tackle Nigeria’s pressing health, security, and economic growth issues.

A major portion of the foreign aid has been directed toward improving public health, especially in combating infectious diseases.

Through initiatives like the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the U.S. has provided life-saving support, including antiretroviral treatment for millions of Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS, Business Insider Africa reported.

Reacting, Dr. Nkechi Akinwale, a public health expert based in Abuja, said:

"The U.S. has played a pivotal role in supporting Nigeria’s health infrastructure, helping us tackle some of the deadliest diseases affecting our population. "Programs like PEPFAR have been life-changing for many families."

Security support: Counterterrorism and military training

With the rise of insurgent groups such as Boko Haram, U.S. foreign aid has also focused heavily on security assistance.

Military training, intelligence-sharing, and counterterrorism programs, such as the Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership (TSCTP), have helped strengthen Nigeria's ability to address the security challenges posed by extremist groups.

Economic Growth: Strengthening Agriculture and Business

In addition to health and security, the U.S. has invested in Nigeria’s economic development. Agricultural development programs have provided Nigerian farmers with training, better farming techniques, and access to financial assistance.

These efforts aim to boost productivity and improve livelihoods, particularly in rural communities where agriculture remains the mainstay of the economy.

The Breakdown of US aids to Nigeria

Over the last ten years, U.S. foreign aid to Nigeria has seen fluctuations, with the largest annual disbursement occurring in 2023 at $1 billion. Here's a breakdown of the yearly disbursements:

2015: $446 million 2016: $543 million 2017: $643 million 2018: $877 million 2019: $761 million 2020: $880 million 2021: $922 million 2022: $974 million 2023: $1 billion 2024: $783 million

Despite the significant foreign aid, Nigeria continues to face deep-rooted challenges, including poverty, corruption, and insurgency.

While U.S. aid has played an essential role in addressing some of these issues, the need for sustained development efforts remains.

