Nigerians have reacted strongly to Trump's decision to halt HIV/AIDS funding, with some calling it racist and inhumane, while others see it as a wake-up call

The move comes as the U.S. reassesses global aid programs, affecting Nigeria, which has millions of HIV/AIDS patients reliant on foreign support

In response, President Tinubu has approved local funding to reduce dependence on U.S. aid, though concerns remain about Nigeria’s ability to fill the gap

The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to halt funding for HIV/AIDS treatment worldwide has sparked strong reactions among Nigerians.

A recent video report by PremiumTimes captured diverse opinions from citizens, with some condemning the move as racist, inhumane, and heartless, while others saw it as a wake-up call for Nigeria to take full responsibility for its healthcare system.

Trump guts US foreign policies

Trump’s directive to halt the HIV/AIDS fund comes amid a broader reassessment of U.S. international aid programs. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is currently undergoing a critical evaluation under Trump’s Department of Global Engagement (DOGE), led by Elon Musk.

This review has led to significant cuts in funding for global health initiatives, including Nigeria’s HIV/AIDS programs. Additionally, Trump had previously withdrawn the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing inefficiencies and bias.

HIV fund halt a wakeup call - Nigerians

Nigeria, home to millions living with HIV/AIDS, has long benefited from foreign aid in its fight against the epidemic.

However, many Nigerians expressed concern that such an essential public health issue should never have been left in the hands of foreign sponsors in the first place.

Others view Trump’s decision as an opportunity for Nigeria to strengthen its healthcare funding and reduce dependency on external support.

Tinubu approves local funding for HIV treatment

In response to the development, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently approved local funding for HIV/AIDS treatment.

His administration is also working on a long-term strategy to eliminate reliance on U.S. aid while ensuring adequate support for those affected by the disease.

Ali Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, stressed the importance of the allocation, noting that it ensures continued access to essential treatments for affected individuals.

“This allocation is critical for ensuring that those living with HIV continue to receive necessary treatments without interruption,” Pate stated.

Additionally, the FEC has established a committee, comprising representatives from the ministries of finance, budget, defense, environment, and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), to develop a long-term sustainability plan for HIV treatment and other health initiatives.

Regarding the recent US policy changes, Pate acknowledged the longstanding contributions of the American government to Nigeria’s healthcare sector over the past two decades.

However, he emphasized that Nigeria is now prioritizing the transformation of its health sector using national systems and domestic financing.

Medical expert sounds alarm over US HIV funding shutdown

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a renowned medical expert had detailed the consequences of US President Donald Trump's recent executive order halting all US foreign aid.

The halt will temporarily last for three months while the new administration tries to get a hold of the situation.

