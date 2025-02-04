The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N4.5 billion for HIV treatment packs to support Nigerians, following a US waiver reversing a funding pause

The initiative aims to procure 150,000 treatment packs over four months while transitioning toward a more sustainable domestic financing model for healthcare

The FEC also approved the $1 billion HOPE program to enhance governance and primary healthcare, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to self-reliance in healthcare

This decision follows an emergency humanitarian waiver granted by the United States government, which reversed a prior pause on HIV treatment funding for developing countries, including Nigeria.

This decision follows an emergency humanitarian waiver granted by the United States government, which reversed a prior pause on HIV treatment funding for developing countries, including Nigeria.

The funding pause had been implemented under an executive directive by former U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a broader review of foreign aid.

FG splashes billions on HIV packs

Nigeria has heavily benefited from the US relief program for people living with HIV so much that a swing of pen by President Trump ordering a temporary freeze on many foreign aid sent reverberating shockwaves down the spines of many Nigerians.

After Tinubu's approval, the government will, for the next four months, buy 150000 treatment packs to ensure there is a provision of immediate relief for affected individuals, according to the Cable.

Nigeria planning to cut off dependence on US

Ali Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, emphasized the importance of the allocation, noting that it ensures continued access to essential treatments for affected individuals.

“This allocation is critical for ensuring that those living with HIV continue to receive necessary treatments without interruption,” Pate stated.

Additionally, the FEC has established a committee, comprising representatives from the ministries of finance, budget, defense, environment, and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), to develop a long-term sustainability plan for HIV treatment and other health initiatives.

Regarding the recent US policy changes, Pate acknowledged the longstanding contributions of the American government to Nigeria’s healthcare sector over the past two decades.

However, he emphasized that Nigeria is now prioritizing the transformation of its health sector using national systems and domestic financing.

In a related development, the FEC has also approved the HOPE (Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity) program, a $1 billion initiative aimed at strengthening governance and primary healthcare systems across the country.

“This programme is very much in line with the direction of this administration—to focus on investing in the human capital of Nigerians. People are at the centre of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Pate said.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with the International Development Association (IDA), will allocate $500 million for governance improvements and another $500 million for the enhancement of primary healthcare services.

Medical expert sounds alarm over US HIV funding shutdown

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a renowned medical expert had detailed the consequences of US President Donald Trump's recent executive order halting all US foreign aid.

The halt will temporarily last for three months while the new administration tries to get a hold of the situation.

