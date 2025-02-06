President Trump announced a new executive order to combat what he calls “anti-Christian bias” in federal agencies, establishing a special task force led by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi

Legal experts and civil rights groups warn the order could blur the lines between church and state, with concerns it may justify discrimination under the guise of religious freedom

With the election approaching, Trump’s move is expected to rally religious conservatives while intensifying opposition from civil liberties advocates

Washington DC, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a new executive order aimed at addressing what he calls an “anti-Christian bias” within the federal government.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 6, Trump declared that he would sign the order later in the day, establishing a special task force to combat perceived discrimination against Christians.

“The mission of this task force will be to immediately hold all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government accountable, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI, and other agencies,” Trump said.

He also revealed that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi would lead the initiative, which will focus on investigating alleged bias in federal institutions and ensuring legal action against anti-Christian violence, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump vows to defend religious liberty

Trump, who has consistently courted support from evangelical groups, also announced the formation of a commission on religious liberty.

“If we don’t have religious liberty, then we don’t have a free country,” he asserted.

Reflecting on his personal faith, Trump suggested that recent events, including two failed assassination attempts against him last year, had deepened his religious convictions, The Punch reported.

“I feel even stronger. I believed in God, but I feel, I feel much more strongly about it. Something happened," Trump said.

Speaking at a second prayer breakfast later in the day, he added, “It was God that saved me.”

Critics raise constitutional concerns

Despite Trump’s assurances, legal experts and civil rights advocates have raised concerns over the implications of the executive order.

Under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the government is prohibited from endorsing or favoring any religion.

Critics argue that Trump’s directive could blur the lines between church and state.

Rachel Laser, president of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, warned that the task force could be used to justify discrimination under the guise of religious freedom.

“Rather than protecting religious beliefs, this task force will misuse religious freedom to justify bigotry, discrimination, and the subversion of our civil rights laws,” Laser said.

Andrew Seidel, a lawyer at the Freedom From Religion Foundation, also pushed back, arguing that the move was about power rather than religious liberty.

“This task force is not a response to Christian persecution; it’s an attempt to recover declining Christian privilege and supremacy,” Seidel wrote in a post on X.

Political Fallout and the 2024 Election

Trump also used the platform to criticize his predecessor, President Joe Biden, accusing his administration of “persecution” for prosecuting anti-ab0rtion activists.

With the 2024 presidential election approaching, the executive order is likely to strengthen Trump’s support among religious conservatives while intensifying opposition from civil liberties groups.

As Trump prepares to sign the order, the debate over religious freedom, discrimination, and the role of faith in government is set to take center stage once again.

