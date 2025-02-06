There was tension in Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha North local government area of Delta state during a gunmen attack

The unknown gunmen kidnapped a female student after failing to abduct their male target who she was with on Wednesday, February 5, 2025

It was gathered that the kidnapped victim is a Higher National Diploma (HND) female student at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku

Ogwashi-Uku, Delta state - A stray bullet killed a woman while gunmen while trying to kidnap a Higher National Diploma (HND) female student at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, in Delta state.

The unknown gunmen kidnapped the female student after their male target whom the girl was with escaped, along the polytechnic road late on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

The stray bullet from the gunmen hits the woman selling under the power line in Delta state.

As reported by The Punch, a community source, who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the gunmen blocked the vehicle and started shooting indiscriminately as people were running and scaping for safety.

The source said the gunmen had reached out this afternoon and demanded N10 million ransom.

“The man was driving along the polytechnic road when the group of about five men blocked his vehicle and started shooting. The man managed to open the door and ran into the bush.

“But the girl at the driver’s side could not escape as the man did, and the hoodlums carried her away after raining bullets on the vehicle.

Another source said the war-like experience resulted in the tragic death of a woman.

“During the shooting, a stray bullet killed a woman who owns a shop under the power line, and one man was also hit by a bullet in the leg before abducting the girl,”

The Chairman, Ogwashi-Uku vigilante group, Henry Chukwuka said that the Lexus 330 vehicle involved had already been parked at the Ogwahi-Uku station.

Legit.ng also reported that two policemen and a driver were killed by gunmen trying to abduct Mrs. Christy Uroye, wife of the lawmaker in the Delta State House of Assembly.

The policemen were escorting in the SUV conveying Mrs Uroye along Jakpa road, during the incident on Monday, September 3.

The lawmaker's wife reportedly escaped from the kidnappers and she is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

