Two policemen and a driver were killed by gunmen trying to abduct Mrs. Christy Uroye, wife of the lawmaker in the Delta State House of Assembly

The policemen were escorting in the SUV conveying Mrs Uroye along Jakpa road, during the incident on Monday, September 3

The lawmaker's wife reportedly escaped from the kidnappers and she is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital

Delta state - Gunmen shot dead two mobile policemen and a driver escorting Delta state lawmaker’s wife, Mrs Christy Uroye.

It was gathered that the incident occurred along Jakpan Road in the Uvwie local government area of the state on Monday, around 7 p.m.

Uroye is the wife of the lawmaker representing Warri South Constituency in the Delta state House of Assembly.

As reported by Daily Trust, eyewitnesses said the suspected kidnappers whisked away Uroye.

The security personnel and the driver were reportedly killed on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said residents of the area were forced to flee from the scene to avoid getting hit by bullets.

The abductors’ getaway vehicle got disrupted as it crashed while making a frantic bid to escape with the captive, along the busy road, thus allowing for Uroye’s rescue, The Punch reports

“Unfortunately for the kidnappers, their getaway car had an accident while escaping, which enabled the woman who is the wife of a Delta State House of Assembly Member, Hon. Augustine Uroye, to escape.”

A source said Uroye is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“Her condition remains under medical care as authorities investigate the incident,”

The state Police public relations officer, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incidents, added that “the operation was not successful.”

Edafe added that three AK-47 rifles were recovered from the suspects’ vehicle.

