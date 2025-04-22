Nigerian Athlete Dies in Fatal Building Collapse, 12 Others Escape by Whisker

Nigeria has lost a Taekwondo star, Musa Ismail Adeyinka, who died at the age of 38

Adeyinka was trapped in a building collapse on Easter Monday, and he eventually succumbed to his injuries

Reports say he was in a training session along with twelve others when they sought protection in the building due to heavy downpour

An impressive Nigerian athlete, Musa Ismail Adeyinka, has died from injuries suffered following a building collapse in Ilorin on Monday, April 21.

The taekwondo veteran was said to be engaged in a training session around the lower river basin when the tragedy struck.

It was gathered that while the athletes were practicing, the rains started, forcing Adeyinka and twelve others to seek protection at a corner of the Badminton hall.

Musa Ismail Adeyinka passes away at the age of 38. Photo: Musa Ismail Adeyinka.

According to sources, the heavy downpour blew away the roof of the facility and shortly after, it collapsed.

While others managed to escape, Adeyinka was caught by the fallen debris, and he eventually succumbed to the injuries.

Nigerian journalist Dare Kuti disclosed that the Kwara State Badminton team ought to have trained at the venue, but the coach allowed the players to proceed on holiday in celebration of Easter.

Kuti told Legit.ng:

"We lost Adeyinka after the Badminton hall in the lower river basin in Ilorin collapsed yesterday (Easter Monday)

"The remaining 12 individuals were able to escape, but Adeyinka was the only one trapped in the building.

"The badminton hall of the Lower River Basin is the alternative hall where players train due to the ongoing renovation of the George Innih Stadium."

Adeyinka died at the age of 38 and is survived by his wife and one child.

Members of the Nigerian Taekwondo community and the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education have condoled with his family at his residence.

His friends and well-wishers have continued to react to a Facebook post announcing his death.

Emmanuel Israel said:

"God this is Terrible. What's happening self..This was how we lost koboko an unbeatable champ..may the soul of our beloved brother rest in perfect peace. Amen."

Ahjewole Ezhe K added:

"Ismail, you didn't show any sign last month at the Lions Club program they did at the KFA.

"It's a sad news, May God Almighty forgive ur forecoming, May ur soul rest in peace my good friend."

Uthman Ahmed said:

"When was this happen, subhanaliah, may Almighty Allah forgive him and also let us live long."

Abdulkadir Gabriel Willis wrote:

"Ahhh again. Please what's happening in this taekwondo federation..am lost please."

Musa Ismail Adeyinka dies from injuries sustained in a building collapse in Ilorin. Photo: Musa Ismail Adeyinka.

Nigeria Taekwondo Federation president dies

This comes barely three weeks following the death of the Nigerian Taekwondo Federation president, Abdullahi Saidu, in an earlier report by Legit.ng.

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead on April 1 after he was rushed to the hospital following a prolonged illness.

African Games bronze medallist in the martial art, Bright Kolade, described the late Saidu as someone who lived a life of giving and sacrifice.

