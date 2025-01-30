First Lady Oluremi Tinubu made an impromptu stop in Kwara to greet and interact with excited schoolchildren, disregarding security protocol to acknowledge their enthusiasm

During her visit, she encouraged the children to stay focused on their education, while videos and photos of the heartwarming moment quickly gained traction online

Tinubu was in Kwara for official engagements, including launching midwives’ professional kits, commissioning two flyovers, and laying the foundation for a new hospital

Ilorin, Kwara state - During her visit to Kwara State on Wednesday, January 29, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu made an unscheduled stop to greet and interact with a group of enthusiastic schoolchildren who had rushed out to welcome her.

In a statement shared on X.com, Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, described the heartwarming encounter, highlighting the First Lady’s decision to disregard security protocol to acknowledge the children’s excitement.

“The highlight of the day was when Her Excellency spontaneously stopped her convoy to engage with hundreds of schoolchildren who had gathered to cheer her. She saw them, smiled, and said, ‘Leave security protocol for now,’ before stepping out of her vehicle,” Kukoyi stated.

While addressing the children, Tinubu encouraged them to remain focused on their education and avoid behaviors that could jeopardize their future.

The moment was captured in videos and photos that quickly gained traction online.

The First Lady was in Kwara for a series of official engagements, including the launch of the distribution of professional kits to midwives under the Renewed Hope Initiative.

As part of her visit, she also commissioned two newly constructed flyovers in Ilorin—the General Babatunde Idiagbon Flyover in Tanke and the Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari Flyover.

Additionally, she laid the foundation stone for the Oluremi Tinubu Hospital, a new healthcare facility designed to enhance medical services in the region.

