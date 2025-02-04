Nigeria’s First Lady visited Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, Niger State, accompanied by Hajia Nana Shettima

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has paid a visit to two former Nigerian leaders, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd.) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.), at their residences in Minna, Niger State.

The visit, which took place on Monday, February 3, was part of the First Lady’s continued engagements with elder statesmen.

She was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, during the visit.

Babangida receives Tinubu in Minna

Senator Oluremi Tinubu first visited former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, at his residence in Minna.

She was warmly received by the elder statesman before they proceeded into a closed-door meeting.

Sources at the meeting indicated that discussions centred around national issues and welfare matters.

The First Lady's visit was seen as a show of respect and recognition of Babangida's contributions to Nigeria's development.

Abdulsalami expresses gratitude for the visit

After her meeting with General Babangida, the First Lady proceeded to the residence of another former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

While welcoming Senator Tinubu, General Abubakar expressed deep appreciation for the visit, noting that it was heartwarming to have the First Lady check up on his welfare.

"I sincerely appreciate this thoughtful visit. It means a lot to me, and it is truly heartwarming to see the First Lady extend her courtesy to former leaders," Abdulsalami stated.

The former Head of State’s wife was also present to receive the First Lady and her delegation.

Strengthening bonds with Nigeria’s elder statesmen

Senator Tinubu’s visit to the two former leaders underscores the administration’s recognition of the role played by past presidents in shaping Nigeria’s history.

While details of their discussions remain private, the visits were seen as a move to strengthen national unity and engage with key stakeholders in the country’s development.

Photos from the visit have since been released, showing moments of warm interaction between the First Lady and the elder statesmen.

