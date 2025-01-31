Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, emphasized that Nigeria will never revert to military rule

Abubakar highlighted the resilience of Nigeria's democracy, despite past military interventions, and called for political parties to revisit outdated practices

IPAC Chairman Yusuf Dantalle praised the book 100 Years of Political Parties Evolution in Nigeria, urging Nigerians to reflect on the nation's political journey

FCT, Abuja - Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has strongly asserted that Nigeria will never revert to military rule, urging Nigerians, particularly political parties, to nurture and sustain the nation’s democracy.

Speaking at the launch of the book 100 Years of Political Parties Evolution in Nigeria, 1923-2023, Abubakar emphasized that there is "no alternative to civil rule."

The event, organized by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Abuja on Thursday, centred on the theme, “100 Years of Political Parties Evolution in Nigeria – The Imperative of Nigeria’s Political Stability: Issues and Solutions.”

Abdulsalami: Democracy is irreplaceable

Abubakar, who chaired the event, reflected on Nigeria's tumultuous political history, particularly the military interventions that have shaped its governance.

Despite these challenges, he said that democracy has firmly taken root in the country.

“I am happy that my government, as the then military Head of State, ushered in the era of democracy and laid a solid foundation when I handed over power to an elected president on May 29, 1999.

"This transition highlights that when leaders are patriotic, passionate, and resolute, strong democratic structures and institutions can flourish," Abubakar said

He stressed that the Nigerian people’s belief in democracy and their resilience in supporting representative governance had allowed the country’s democracy to survive attempts to destabilize it.

"Our democracy has been tested and shaken by reactionary forces and survived," he added.

Abdulsalami on sustaining democracy and political stability

Abubakar further emphasized the importance of political parties in strengthening democracy, urging them to review some of their current practices.

He pointed out that political parties should reconsider their past practices, which have been undermined by modern trends in party politics.

"Our parties today, to even give you membership cards, they turn it into trying to get a loan from the Nigerian bank. We need to review it," Abubakar noted.

The former military leader also underscored the significance of ongoing reforms in the Constitution and Electoral Act, which aim to address flaws in the electoral process and enhance Nigeria's democratic institutions.

He advocated for a continued commitment to democratic ideals, ethics, and values, which, he believes, will ensure sustainable democracy and national development.

IPAC’s call for reflection and progress

The Chairman of IPAC, Yusuf Dantalle, also spoke at the event, describing the book as a “beacon of knowledge and insight” that sheds light on the political party struggles and progress in Nigeria.

He noted that the book serves as both a chronicle of the nation's political journey and a reflection of the evolution and resilience of political parties.

“This book reflects the trials and triumphs, the challenges and achievements that have shaped our political landscape over the past century,” Dantalle said.

He called for a national reflection on the past while celebrating the present and working towards a future of unity and progress for all Nigerians.

Dantalle urged Nigerians to support the efforts of IPAC in deepening democracy through innovative programs and projects.

"IPAC will continue to bridge the gap of generational democratic leadership, honor Nigeria’s past, and embrace the future with hope and determination," he pledged.

