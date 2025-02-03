The 2025 Grammy Awards might have come and gone but t moments from the event have continued to make the news

Nigerian celebs looked radiant in their attires as they turned up at the prestigious event hosted in the USA

Tems was the star of the night as she bagged an award and showed it off in her gorgeous vintage outfit

Singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, was among the Nigerian artistes who graced the 67th edition of the Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. She wore a sleeveless top, long black skirt, and combined with a jacket designed with a glove.

Nigerian celebs rock elegant outfits at the 2025 Grammy Award. Image credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The Me and U hitmaker looked lovely with her black scarf as she showed off her award which she won in the Best African Music Performance category.

Yemi Alade took her love for African outfits to another level as she wore an Edo cultural outfit and okuku (Edo hairstyle) at the event.

Nigerian celebs slay at 67th Grammy Awards

Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, gave off a cute look in his luxurious black jacket and trousers. His older colleague Ahmed Ololade aka Asake rocked a military-looking outfit and silver neckpiece at the occasion.

Lekan Osifeso Jnr., popularly known as Lojay, upped his fashion game and wore a two-piece ash suit. He gave some stylish poses before the camera at the grand occasion shared on Instagram

Lojay's outfit at the Grammys below:

Reactions to Nigerian celebs' outfits at Grammys

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments as Nigerian celebs storm the 67th Grammy Award in ravishing outfits below

@only_nenye commented:

"Why is Asake looking like someone going to Bonny Camp?"

@supermodel reacted:

"Why is Asake looking like upcoming Seyi Vibes."

@azzimzima said:

"Biko what is happening to Asake.'

@shesnotsofancy reacted:

"Best dressed female Tems. Best dressed male Lojay."

@oluboriagboola noted:

"I saw someone say Lojay is best dressed just because of simple oversized coat. I cannot take that person to my house cos my parents will adopt him and disown me."

@keesh_rowland said:

"Tems and Rema. FW the Lojay fit but that's playing safe."

@tolah_ni commented:

"Why is Asake looking like that?"

Yemi Alade wears Edo outfit at Grammys

The 2025 Grammy Awards had notable celebrities in attendance and Nigeria's Yemi Alade pulled off an impressive look at the event.

She represented the Edo people as she graced the red carpet, and gave her fans some style inspiration.

The Mama Africa hitmaker did not win her award category and shared how she felt attending the prestigious occasion.

