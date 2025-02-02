The 67th Grammy Awards honouring the best recordings, compositions and artiste will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025

The prestigious event will be hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah, making it his fifth time since 2021

Nigerian music industry over the years has gained prominence by making an appearance on the Grammy Awards list

The music world will gather on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

This year's Grammy Awards ceremony will honour the best recordings, compositions, and artists released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024, as chosen by the members of the Recording Academy.

Fortunately for the Nigerian music industry, several talented people from the country are members of the Recording Academy.

What changes to know about Grammy 2025?

For the 67th ceremony, the Recording Academy made several changes to different categories and updated eligibility rules. However, no new categories were created for the first time in four years.

Ahead of the Grammy 2025, Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO had urged Recording Academy voting members to cast their votes with "purpose, intention, and integrity" and without "bias, grudge-holding, or careless voting.

Hopefully, Nigerian artistes, who were nominated for the Grammy 2025 will end up winners in their categories.

Meanwhile, American singer and songwriter Beyonce holds the record of the most nominated for Grammy Awards in 2025, with eleven nominations to her name.

In total, the US star has been nominated 99 times. She's also the most decorated Grammy winner with 32 wins.

Is Nigeria music missing from the Grammy list?

The Nigerian music industry has emerged as one of the country's biggest exports, earning recognition across the world.

Gone are the days when Nigerians hardly appear on Grammy nomination lists. The likes of King Sunny Ade, Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Made Kuti, and the late Babatunde Olatunji have multiple Grammy nominations to their names.

Legit.ng in this article lists Nigerians 'OGs' and 'New Cats' who have more than one Grammy nominations to their names.

1. Burna Boy with 11 Nominations and 1 Win

The Bundle By Bundle crooner made a world record after he emerged as the winner of the Best Global Music Album at the 63rd Grammys.

Burna Boy is no longer a newcomer to being nominated for the Grammy record as he has 11 nominations, and one win to his.

The music star has also performed at Grammy events, making him a globally recognised star.

Some of Burna Boy's projects which have been nominated for Grammy include African Giant, Twice As Tall, Love, Damini, I Told Them, Do Yourself, Last Last, and Alone.

Burna Boy's Higher was nominated at the 67th Grammys in the Best African Music Performance.

2. Tems has been nominated 8 times with 1 Win

Tems since featuring on WIzkid's Essence of his More Love Less Ego album has become a strong force on the international scene.

She has been nominated 8 times with three of those nominations coming from her contributions to Future’s “Wait for U.”

Tems was nominated for Best African Music Performance with “Love Me Jeje”, as well as for Best Global Music Album for her debut album “Born in the Wild.”.

The Nigerian was nominated for Best R&B Song for Burning. We are hoping she will bag a Grammy from her three nominations at the 67th Grammys.

3. Wizkid has 5 nominations and 1 Win

The 'Biggest Bird' of the Nigerian music industry is also not left out as he has been nominated 5 times and has one win to his name.

Wizkid was nominated in the Album of the Year category at the 59th Grammys for Views featuring Drake. He won the Best Music Video category for Brown Skin Girl with Beyoncé at the 63rd Grammys.

His song Essence featuring Justin Bieber and Tems was nominated for Best Global Music Performance at the 64th Grammys.

Wizkid will be hoping to set another record at the 67th Grammys, with “MMS” alongside Asake.

4. Davido with four nominations, no win

The DMW label boss hopes to join his colleagues Wizkid and Burna Boy on the list of Nigerian artistes with with at least a Grammy to their name.

He has earned four Grammy nominations so far. His album Timeless was nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 66th Grammys, Unavailable and Feel also earned nominations for Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance.

At the 67th Grammys, Davido earned a nomination in the Best African Music Performance with Sensational alongside Chris Brown.

5. Asake with two nominations, no wins

The singer alongside YBNL boss Olamide and Asake earned their first-ever Grammy nominations for their collaboration “Amapiano” in the Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammys.

Asake's MMS featuring Wizkid was also nominated at the 67th Grammys.

Other Nigerian acts to look out for at the 67th Grammys include Rema, who is a first-time nominee. His sophomore album HEIS was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category.

Yemi Alade's Tomorrow was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category.

Burna Boy and Davido to sit close at Grammys

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the two Nigerian music rivals had been expected to sit next to each other at the 2024 Grammy.

A video of the sitting arrangement ahead of the award on February 4, 2024, was sighted online.

The two were to sit a table apart during the award ceremony.

