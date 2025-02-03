Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Esa-Oke, Osun state - Gunmen have killed four people and injured seven police officers after invading the Esa-Oke community in the Obokun local government area of Osun state.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the town in buses shooting sporadically in the town on Monday, February 3, 2025.

A community leader says pandemonium broke out after Governor Ademola Adeleke appointed a stranger as Oba or Baale. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

As reported by Vanguard, that the crisis broke out after Governor Ademola Adeleke-led government announced one Prince Timileyin Ajayi as the new Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle last week.

The state government's choice was contrary to the wishes of residents of the community.

A Baale was also said to have been installed in the community over six years ago by the Owamirin of Esa-Oke, the consenting authority.

The installation is in line with the practice in the area since Ido-Ajegunle was founded.

One of the community leaders, Oladiti Awodiran, said:

“My heart bleeds and my headaches as I stand before you today to inform you that men in Police uniform invaded the Esa-Oke community and started shooting sporadically leading to the death of no fewer than four youths while several others were wounded in the mayhem

“The pandemonium broke out as a result of the announcement by Governor Ademola Adeleke that a stranger has been appointed as Oba or Baale in a community within Esa OKE Town.”

Awodiran, who spoke on behalf of Esa-Oke Central Union (ECU) said Governor Adeleke appointing a Baale or Oba for another town is against all logic, tradition and history.

He said Esa-Oke youths are being arrested arbitrarily and moved to unknown places.

The state police spokesperson, CSP Yemisi Opalola, said seven police officers were injured by some youths who attacked them.

Opalola said the youths ambushed the police deployed to ensure law and order in the community.

“Police operatives have been deployed to restore peace. Seven policemen were shot when they first arrived in the community.

“When we heard that there was a crisis in the community, we deployed our men to the communities, then they were ambushed. The policemen were trying to clear the trees that they fell on on their path when they were ambushed. The bullet hit one of them on the neck”.

Suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected herdsmen attacked Amegu Nkalaha Community, Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state.

The gunmen killed many and destroyed houses in the early morning attack on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

A source said the armed herdsmen attacked the community following the killing of some of their cows.

