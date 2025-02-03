Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted His Royal Highness Friday Ehizojie, Onojie, in the Igueben LGA area of Edo state

The traditional ruler of Udo-Eguare was whisked away from a forest to an unknown destination after the armed men reportedly shot and killed an Okada rider

The spokesperson of Edo state police command, Moses Yamu, confirmed the unfortunate incident in a terse statement on Monday and shared the Force's next line of action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Daredevil gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the traditional ruler of Udo-Eguare, His Royal Highness Friday Ehizojie, Onojie, in the Igueben local government area of Edo state.

Police take action as gunmen reportedly abduct Edo monarch, kill Okada rider. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Sources: Top monarch, 5 others kidnapped in Edo

He was allegedly abducted at a forest between Ubiaja house junction and Udo community in Edo state.

According to Daily Trust, the monarch was reportedly ambushed by the gunmen who shot an Okada rider dead before kidnapping the traditional ruler.

Sources disclosed to the press that five other persons were kidnapped alongside the traditional ruler but one allegedly escaped from captivity.

Police react as gunmen kidnap monarch, 5 others, kill one

Reacting, the spokesperson of the Edo state police command, Moses Yamu, said the command received a report of the unfortunate kidnap of some persons, including the Onogie of Udo-Eguare, and a 21 year old man.

He also confirmed the death of the rider.

The PPRO said:

“He was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle along a lonely path leading to the Community where they were ambushed by unknown persons, in the process the Okada rider was shot dead before the Onogie was abducted.”

Speaking further, he noted that the state commissioner of police, Betty Otimenyin has ordered the immediate deployment of the command’s tactical teams including the Police Mobile Force to the affected area to ensure the rescue of the victims and arrest of the culprits.

He noted that the Area Commander is personally on ground commanding the operation as directed by the Commissioner of Police.

Legit.ng recalls that gunmen kidnapped HRM Ogwong A Abang, the paramount ruler of Mbo local government area in Akwa Ibom state.

The monarch was abducted from his palace at Ebughu in the state on Saturday night, May 18, 2024, at about 9:pm.

The state police command said its personnel are working round the clock already to ensure that the monarch regains freedom.

Read more about gunmen attacks here:

Police react as gunmen kidnap Cross River monarch, kill aide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a traditional ruler in Cross River state, Etiyin Maurice Edet, was whisked away to an unknown destination by gunmen.

According to reports, the monarch's principal aide was also killed by the armed men during his abduction.

The spokesperson of the state's police command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the unfortunate development but declined further comment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng