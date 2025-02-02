The Kaduna Good Governance Agenda (KGGA) has praised Ahmed Munir, the representative of Lere Federal Constituency, for his contributions to infrastructure development and youth empowerment

Kaduna state - The Kaduna Good Governance Agenda (KGGA) has commended Ahmed Munir, member representing Lere Federal Constituency and chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Commerce, for his achievements in infrastructure development and youth empowerment.

The group said Munir has provided gainful employment, empowerment schemes, and infrastructure that have significantly improved the socioeconomic security of his constituents.

In a statement co-signed by by Bello Mohammed and Richard Augustine, its President and Secretary General respectively, the group said Lere has become the model federal constituency in Kaduna and the envy of others.

The group said it is particularly impressed with the ongoing infrastructural revolution in Lere, which has never been witnessed in the entire state.

"Hon. Munir's impressive project portfolio includes the construction of Kudaru (Jos-Kaduna road), the ongoing construction of Yarkasuwa road, and the mega construction of 11 bridges, including Nasarawa Bridge, Jan Kasa Bridge, and Limoro Bridge, among others," the statement said.

"Additionally, he has facilitated the construction of the Abadawa-Lere road and the 26.7 Billion Naira construction project of a 2×60 MVA 132/33 KV substation with the installation of 500 KVA transformer.

"His dedication to empowering young people is particularly noteworthy. By providing opportunities for skills acquisition, education, and employment, he has inspired a new generation of leaders and change-makers who are equipped to drive positive change and promote sustainable development."

The group added that Munir, as chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Commerce, demonstrated exceptional leadership, resulting in his appointment as the ECOWAS Parliament Vice Chairman on Infrastructure.

Ahmed Munir: Kaduna lawmaker urged to do more

The KGGA urged the to continue his good work, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and commerce.

"We applaud Hon. Ahmed Munir for his selfless service and dedication to the people of Lere Federal Constituency. His achievements serve as a shining example of good governance and effective representation," the statement added.

"As a champion of youth empowerment and socioeconomic development, Hon. Munir has earned a reputation as a leader who truly cares about the welfare of his people.

"We urge Hon. Munir to continue his good work, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and commerce. To other Kaduna lawmakers, we advise that you take a cue from Hon. Munir's exemplary leadership.

"Emulate his dedication to serving the people and promoting socioeconomic development in your respective constituencies. Collaborate with stakeholders, including business leaders and community organizations, to identify and address the unique challenges facing your constituents."

