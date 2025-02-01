The North West APC Youth Network has praised Hon. Sani Jaji for his role in strengthening the party and empowering women and youths in Zamfara State

Jaji, as Chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Fund, has championed sustainable development, education, and infrastructure projects

The youth network urged APC members to support Jaji and other leaders committed to national progress and President Tinubu’s administration

The North West APC Youth Network has lauded Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji for his unflinching support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his contributions to President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The group noted Jaji's instrumental role in strengthening the party’s grassroots presence and securing electoral victories.

In a statement signed by Comrade Isah Mustapha, the youth network praised Jaji, who represents the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, for his commitment to youth and women empowerment.

Mustapha highlighted that Jaji's efforts have significantly enhanced the participation of these groups in political processes, fostering a more inclusive party structure.

Jaji is a strong advocate for development - group

Jaji’s influence extends beyond politics, as he has championed several developmental initiatives.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Fund, he has prioritized sustainable development projects, focusing on ecological challenges affecting various communities.

His leadership in this capacity has led to notable interventions in environmental conservation and disaster management efforts.

Moreover, the North West APC Youth Network recognized Jaji as a key proponent of education, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment. He has actively supported initiatives aimed at providing quality education, bridging the educational gap between urban and rural areas.

His infrastructural projects have further reinforced his commitment to bridging socio-economic disparities within his constituency.

Legislative contributions and transparency

Mustapha also commended Jaji’s legislative contributions, noting that he has sponsored multiple people-oriented bills and advocated for policies that promote economic growth and institutional strengthening.

According to the statement, Jaji’s legislative approach is marked by transparency, accountability, and a deep understanding of the needs of his constituents.

"Rt. Hon. Jaji has consistently prioritized the welfare of his people, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns addressed. His leadership has fostered a sense of belonging and trust among the people, further solidifying the APC’s stronghold in the region," Mustapha stated.

Jaji urged to keep on doing excellent works

The North West APC Youth Network urged Jaji to sustain his commitment to the party and national development.

They also called on APC members and supporters to unite behind Jaji and other leaders working to advance the party’s mission and the country’s overall progress.

APC suspends House of Reps member

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara state had suspended a member representing Birnin Magaji /KauraNamoda in the house of representatives, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, indefinitely.

The Zamfara APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, said Jaji was suspended over political misconduct, including anti-party activities.

