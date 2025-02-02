The GMD of UTML, Julius Rone has been honoured by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Forum in Abuja

Rone was recognised for his giant strides and contributions to the energy sector in Nigeria

The award recognises key players in the oil and gas industry whose vision, dedication, and innovation redefine excellence in the industry

The Group Managing Director and CEO of UTM Offshore Limited (UTMOL), Julius Rone, has been honoured for his remarkable career in the Nigerian energy industry.

Rone’s path to success includes a series of ventures that have significantly contributed to the region’s business growth.

Julius Rone received the award at the event as NUPRC releases guidelines Credit: NOGF.

The event attracted creme de creme

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the gas guru, fondly called King of Gas was honoured at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Abuja Intercontinental Hotel, by the Nigeria Oil and Gas Forum.

In its second edition, the prestigious event attracted industry leaders, investors, regulators, and captains of industry, to celebrate the outstanding contributions shaping Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Organisers expressed pride in recognizing the trailblazers whose achievements embody the spirit of excellence and innovation.

NUPRC applauds awardees

Speaking on behalf of Gbenga Komolafe, the chief executive of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Kelechi Ofebu, Executive commissioner, of corporate service at the commission emphasized the crucial role of the oil and gas industry in addressing national challenges.

He highlighted its impact on economic growth and development, reaffirming the importance of celebrating those driving positive change.

At the event, outstanding individuals were honoured with various award categories for their significant contributions to the growth and development of the oil and gas industry, as well as other key sectors of the economy.

Other awardees in attendance were the Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority,(OGFZA), Bamanga Jada Usman, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, Chief executive Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), among others.

A key highlight of the evening was the official launch of Energy Express Magazine, a new publication dedicated to spotlighting the achievements of regulators, industry players, and investors in the oil and gas sector.

Rone praises NUPRC regulatory oversight

Speaking during the unveiling, Julius D. Rone (GMD, UTM FLNG) emphasized that Energy Express Magazine will serve as a powerful platform to showcase and celebrate the achievements of individuals who have excelled in the oil and gas industry.

Industry experts and stakeholders at the event emphasized the need for continued investment in the oil and gas sector, calling for policy reforms, infrastructure development, and value-added initiatives to sustain growth and global competitiveness.

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Awards Night once again reinforced its status as a platform for recognition, innovation, and strategic collaboration, setting the tone for a brighter, more sustainable future in Nigeria’s energy sector.

