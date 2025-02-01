Cumulative of 120 Nigerians reportedly lost their lives in every two weeks of January to fuel tanker explosions across states in the north and south

Most of the deaths linked to tanker explosions happened when the people in the area tried to scoop the fuel from a tanker involved in an accident

Abdulganiyu Jaji, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, recently urged tanker drivers to adopt anti-spill locks, adding that the explosions are avoidable

Fuel tanker explosions have continued to be a recurring tragedy in Nigeria in recent times. An analysis of the incident by Legit.ng showed that no less than 120 people reportedly died in at least three tanker explosions in three different states across the north and south.

Most of the deaths associated with tanker explosions happened when the people tried to scoop fuel from the fallen petrol vehicles. This move by the people in the area often leads to the explosion of the tankers.

The explosions in the states have led to significant loss of life, injuries and damaged property. It raised concerns about road safety and the need for stricter regulations and safety measures.

How to prevent tanker explosion in Nigeria

Abdulganiyu Jaji, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, recently urged tanker drivers to adopt anti-spill locks, while speaking on fuel spills and how to reduce the growing tanker explosion.

Jaji made the call while speaking on the growing number of fuel tanker tragedies across the countries. In the last part of January, three tanker explosions happened in at least two states. They are Niger and Enugu states, leading to several deaths.

The fire service boss, who spoke on Thursday, January 30, at the ongoing Federal Fire Service Career Progression Training for Chief Superintendents of Fire, the first batch in Abuja on Thursday, January 30, said that tanker explosions are preventable if drivers adhere to fire safety precautions.

Below is the breakdown of people who died in January 2025:

Four people died in Delta

On Sunday, January 5, four people reportedly died at Agbor town of Delta state following a fuel tanker explosion in the area.

Several others were reportedly injured in the first fuel tanker explosion of the year.

98 people died in Niger

Two weeks after the Delta tragedy, 98 people reportedly died in another tanker explosion on Saturday, January 18, in Niger state.

The accident which happened at the Dikko junction on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in the north-central state, also injured 69 others.

Enugu lost 18 people

The last death-related tanker explosion happened on Saturday, January 25, which is another two weeks after, when 18 people died in the explosion and many others injured.

The fuel tanker was said to have veered off course and burst into fire at the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

