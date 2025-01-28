Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has accused the APC of abandoning its founding principles, citing a lack of internal democracy and poor leadership practices, with no party organ meetings in two years

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the party of straying from its founding principles and fostering poor leadership practices.

Speaking at a national conference on democracy in Abuja on Monday, El-Rufai expressed dismay over the current state of governance and opposition, calling it a “national emergency.”

“I no longer recognize the APC. No party organ has met in two years—no caucus, no NEC, nothing. You don’t even know if it is a one-man show; it’s a zero-man show,” he lamented.

The former governor, who shared his comments on his X handle on Tuesday, January 28, blamed the party’s internal democracy issues on the quality of leadership and unqualified delegates.

“You cannot afford to have illiterates, semi-illiterates, and cunning people as your leaders. This is why we end up with the poor leadership we have today,” he added.

El-Rufai reflected on the original objectives of the APC, which he said were designed to combat corruption, rebuild the economy, and enhance security, The Punch reported.

However, he noted that these goals have been abandoned.

“The problems that led to the creation of the APC remain unresolved, but I no longer believe the APC is interested in addressing them. The distance between me and the party is widening,” he revealed.

He urged political parties to hold their members to higher standards, suggesting that the constitutional requirement of a secondary school certificate for candidates is insufficient for leadership positions, Vanguard reported.

El Rufai: Opposition Parties also in crisis

El-Rufai extended his criticism to opposition parties, accusing them of internal sabotage and disunity.

“There are internal mercenaries in the PDP, hired and motivated to destroy the party. The Labour Party is also facing similar issues. Peter Obi himself told me, ‘I don’t know what’s happening in the party I contested with,’” he alleged.

The former governor called for a united opposition to challenge the ruling party and safeguard democracy.

“This is a national emergency, and we must act before history repeats itself,” he warned.

El Rufai speaks on voter apathy and democratic survival

Citing a poll that indicated 75% of registered voters might abstain from the 2027 elections, El-Rufai expressed grave concerns over voter apathy.

“This is dangerous. For those of us who lived half our lives under military rule, we know what it is. We don’t want a military rule, but we also don’t want civilians behaving like the military in their babbar riga and suits,” he said.

El-Rufai concluded with an appeal to all political actors to prioritize national interests over personal ambitions.

“We must act decisively to save democracy in Nigeria. The time is now,” he said.

