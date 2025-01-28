Akwa Ibom Governor Pastor Umo Eno announces his readiness to waive immunity and cooperate with EFCC and ICPC investigations into alleged corrupt practices by his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom state governor Pastor Umo Eno has announced his readiness to waive his immunity and cooperate fully with any investigation if necessary following alleged corrupt practices by his predecessor former Governor Udom Emmanuel.

A group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the financial records of former Governor Emmanuel.

During an interview held in Uyo, the state capital, Governor Eno addressed the ongoing political drama, including rumors of his potential defection to the APC.

He made it clear that his primary focus remains on governing Akwa Ibom State with complete transparency, accountability, and a commitment to due process.

Governor's disappointment over political attacks

Governor Eno expressed deep frustration with what he described as “mischief makers” who have sought to undermine the leadership of Akwa Ibom by attacking both his predecessors and his political allies.

He noted that similar tactics were employed against previous leaders such as Obong Victor Attah (1999-2007) and Chief Godswill Akpabio (2007-2015), and now against his immediate predecessor, Udom Emmanuel (2015-2023).

“I am disappointed that there are some critics who have sought to create division, even between me and President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and my godfather, Udom Emmanuel,” Eno remarked.

The governor was quick to emphasize his administration’s bipartisan approach, stressing that despite differences in political affiliation, his relationship with national leaders has been productive, yielding significant socio-economic benefits for the state.

He urged detractors to end the conflict and support the state’s growth.

Gov Eno vows no room for political division

Governor Eno warned against letting political disagreements escalate into personal attacks, emphasizing the need for unity.

“Akpabio is our son, and despite party differences, we shall continue to support him and encourage him to do more for Akwa Ibom state,” he said.

While acknowledging the existence of political tensions within both the APC and his own party, the governor firmly opposed the “eye-for-an-eye” mentality that he believes could lead to further division.

“We cannot continue to live under the dictum of an eye for an eye; otherwise we will all go blind,” he said.

Eno also clarified his stance on personal relationships, noting that he does not inherit enemies from previous administrations.

“My personal philosophy is that I do not hate anybody based only on what I have been told, and I do not inherit anybody’s enemies,” he remarked.

Commitment to collaboration for Akwa Ibom’s progress

Emphasizing his commitment to the well-being of Akwa Ibom, Governor Eno reiterated his respect for President Bola Tinubu and Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo, and his desire to continue collaborating with them for the state's advancement.

“Any detractor who feels I should be fighting with our leaders should look elsewhere. As far as Akwa Ibom State is concerned, I will work with all leaders,” he affirmed.

