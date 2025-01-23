A tragic road accident in Kwara State claimed fifteen lives and left three others injured when a trailer collided with a Canter truck at Oko Olowo in Ilorin

Eyewitness footage showed a tumbled truck with over ten corpses scattered on the road, prompting calls for government action to curb frequent accidents on this notorious corridor

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death toll and detailed the incident, urging for improved road safety measures

In a tragic road accident that occurred on Wednesday, fifteen people lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries at Oko Olowo in Ilorin, the state capital of Kwara.

The accident, which happened around 5:00 pm, involved a trailer and a Canter truck, resulting in a multiple collision.

Eyewitness Footage Reveals Tragedy

Eyewitness footage captured by one of the rescuers revealed the harrowing scene, showing a tumbled truck with over ten corpses scattered on the road.

Acording to Dailytrust, a voice called on the government to implement measures to curb the frequent accidents on this notorious corridor known for fatal crashes.

Confirmation from FRSC Officials

A senior official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, who spoke anonymously, confirmed the death toll, stating that the crash was indeed a multiple collision.

During a telephone interview, the FRSC Sector Commander in Kwara, Muftau Adebayo Irekeola, also confirmed the incident.

"That we have 15 casualties may not be far from the truth, but I am still waiting for detailed reports from my team at the Olooro unit. I visited the scene, but the corpses had already been removed by the time I arrived. It involved a trailer and a Canter truck," Irekeola said.

Calls for Government Action

The accident has sparked calls for government intervention to prevent further tragedies on this perilous route.

The eyewitness's plea for government action reflects the community's frustration with the recurring accidents and the urgent need for improved road safety measures.

Road accident in Nigeria

Road accidents are a significant issue in Nigeria, often resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries each year. Factors contributing to these accidents include speed violations, faulty vehicles, poor road conditions, and human error.

Efforts by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to improve road safety and reduce accidents have included increased patrols, public awareness campaigns, and the establishment of a dedicated traffic radio station.

Kwara State

Kwara State, located in the western region of Nigeria, was created on May 27, 1967. Its capital is Ilorin, a major cultural and economic hub.

The state is known for its diverse cultural heritage, with a mix of ethnic groups, including Yoruba, Fulani, and Hausa.

Kwara State boasts several higher education institutions, such as the University of Ilorin and Kwara State University. It is also notable for its agricultural activities, including the cultivation of crops like maize, yam, and cassava.

