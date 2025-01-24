A bus collision en route to the NYSC orientation camp in Ebonyi State claimed four lives, including two prospective corps members, with others hospitalized

Another tragedy has struck the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as a prospective corps member has died following an accident during the journey to the orientation camp in Ebonyi State.

This adds to the grim toll from the Wednesday crash, bringing the total deaths to four, including two prospective corps members.

Legit.ng earlier reported that one victim died at the scene, while others were rushed to King David Umahi University Teaching Hospital Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area for treatment.

Hospital confirms additional deaths

On Friday, January 24, Mr. Agwu Nwogo, spokesman for the hospital, confirmed three additional fatalities in a statement, Daily Trust reported.

“Thirteen victims were brought to the hospital at approximately 3 pm on Wednesday by military personnel, Federal Road Safety Corps officials, and other responders.

“Upon arrival, two victims succumbed to their injuries, two were transferred to the surgical ward, while the others were admitted to the accident and emergency ward.

“Notably, one corps member escaped unscathed, while the driver sustained severe cervical injuries. The total deaths from the accident now stand at four, including two prospective corps members," Nwogo said.

Despite the devastating losses, the spokesman expressed optimism for the remaining survivors, stating that hospital staff were working tirelessly to ensure their recovery.

How did the clash happen?

The victims, part of the 2024 Batch C Stream II, had boarded a bus belonging to Enugu North Mass Transit in Enugu and were en route to the NYSC orientation camp in Afikpo Local Government Area, Vanguard reported.

The journey took a tragic turn along the Okposi axis in Ohaozara when the bus collided with a stationary tipper truck parked by the roadside.

Calls for safety reform

This incident has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of road safety measures, particularly for transport companies tasked with ferrying young Nigerians embarking on their national service.

As families and friends mourn the loss of their loved ones, questions persist about the state of road infrastructure and the commitment of authorities to prevent such tragedies.

The NYSC program, designed to foster unity and national development, now finds itself grappling with yet another heartbreaking loss.

