Two tragic accidents on the Long Bridge and Sagamu corridors of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed the lives of two individuals, including a 45-year-old man and an unidentified female passenger, and left four others injured.

The Ogun State Police Command disclosed on Saturday evening that the separate accidents occurred on Friday afternoon.

Long Bridge Accident

According to the command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, a Volkswagen bus with registration number LSR 793 YF, carrying 14 passengers, was travelling toward Ibadan when one of its front tyres suddenly burst while on the Long Bridge.

In a desperate attempt to regain control, the driver lost command of the steering, causing the bus to swerve violently, crash into the road median, and somersault multiple times.

An unidentified female passenger tragically died on the spot, while three women and one man sustained varying degrees of injuries.

They were rushed to A-Z Private Hospital in Magboro for urgent medical attention.

Traffic Division Response

Odutola stated:

“Traffic personnel from the Motor Traffic Division (MTD) arrived at the scene, conducted thorough assessments, took photographs, and sketched the accident site. The deceased was respectfully removed, and her body deposited at the Real Divine Mortuary in Ibafo for an autopsy. The wrecked bus was promptly cleared to prevent further obstruction and transported to the station for inspection by the Vehicle Inspection Office.”

Sagamu Corridor Accident

Similarly, on the Sagamu corridor near the En-Salam Filling Station on the expressway, a fatal motor accident claimed the life of a 42-year-old passenger, Saka Alaigbade, who was trapped in the wreckage.

The accident involved a Volvo truck, with registration number FZE 2350 G and loaded with goods, and a Cabstar pickup van, with registration number AGL 904 AP.

Both vehicles were reportedly travelling from Lagos State towards Ibadan when the driver of the pickup van, Tope Kolawole of Balogun Quarters, Owode-Egba, Ogun State, lost control.

The pickup van rammed into the rear of the truck, severely damaging the smaller vehicle, which trapped Saka in the wreckage.

Emergency Response

Odutola added:

“Emergency responders and concerned bystanders rushed him to Idera Private Hospital, but the injuries proved fatal. The doctor on duty pronounced him dead upon arrival. The victim’s body was later handed over to grieving family members, who endured the heart-wrenching task of retrieving their loved one’s remains. The Cabstar pickup van was left badly mangled, serving as a grim reminder of the collision. Both vehicles were recovered and moved to the Sagamu MTD Police Office for further investigation and inspection by the Vehicle Inspection Office.”

