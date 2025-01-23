Political analyst Jide Ojo has explained how Nigeria can benefit from the new leadership of the United States of America

Political analyst Jide Ojo has explained how the Nigerian government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, can adopt a business approach to attract a collaboration with the United States Government led by Donald Trump.

Political analyst Jide Ojo outlines how Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu can attract the interest of US President Donald Trump. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 21, Jide Ojo said Tinubu could work with Donald Trump to leverage opportunities in trade and investment.

He described the US President as a businessman and said:

“Trump didn’t speak directly to Africa and Nigeria from his inaugural speech. What we need to really be business like if we want to do anything with Donald Trump.

"He is coming with a mindset of a businessman and whatever we want to do; it should be what our business proposal is. What are we proposing to Trump in the area of trade and investment, not that we go beggarly to be asking for aids or debt cancellation?"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Donald Trump was declared the 47th President of the United States (POTUS).

The 78-year-old politician made a major comeback in the November presidential election, four years after Joe Biden defeated him.

However, fresh concerns in the world arose as Trump signed a long list of executive orders, executive actions, and presidential memorandums in the first hours of his second term.

Analysts shares opinion on Trump stopping birthright citizenship

Speaking with Legit.ng, Jide Ojo noted that Trump's executive order aimed at stopping birthright citizenship in the United States could be a blessing in disguise for Nigeria, ending the 'japa trend'.

According to Ojo, mass deportations under Trump's administration could reduce the brain drain to the US and aid growth in Nigeria's economy. The political analyst told Legit.ng:

“Nigeria in Diaspora Commission led by Abike Dabiri should have a plan of action for those who may likely be deported from US arising from their illegal status.

“We should also know that what Trump is doing will impact on Diaspora remittance. If the mass importation happens our Diaspora remittance will be impacted negatively.

“But on the good side, it may also be a blessing in disguise, because the mass deportation may end the brain drain to the US. Because people know US will not be willing to even give you Visa and you cannot easily migrate to US whether legally or illegally. This then means the tide of japa, mass exodus to US may be stemmed.”

How Tinubu's government can attract Trump

A political analyst shares how Trump’s presidency can benefit Tinibu's government. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking further, Jide Ojo said Donald Trump’s policies could aid Nigeria and the US relations if the Tinubu-led administration embarked on a thorough house cleaning.

According to him, Trump’s business-oriented mindset requires nations, including Nigeria, to present compelling trade and investment proposals instead of relying on aid or debt cancellations.

Ojo said strengthening security, combating corruption, and carrying out other major reforms in various sectors are the important steps for Nigeria to attract foreign investment and enhance its business climate under Trump's administration.

Jide Ojo told Legit.ng that:

“The mindset in engaging Donald Trump, it should be business proposals. What can we do in terms of trade. What can we trade. We can trade solid minerals, we can trade creative economy; how can we package Nigerian comedy, music, films, arts and sell to the America countries.

“Lastly, we need to fight corruption and bloc economic leakages. If we don’t fight corruption, many American companies would not want to come to Nigeria and do business. It is going to affect our foreign direct investment input/inflow. Because you cannot want to go to a country where your investment is not safe.”

“We need significant improvement in security, we need to fight corruption, we also need to have sector reforms.

“I’m happy with what President Tinubu is doing with tax reform bills. It synthesizes the number of taxes people are going to pay. It will also help investment climate.

“It’s not about what Trump should do. How prepared are we? If he meets with our president and ask for business proposals, what are we going to put on the table? How business friendly is Nigeria environment, how safe is Nigerian environment?

“Fight corruption, improve security. This tax reforms bill is a welcome development. We have the population and we have the market but do we have the business climate that is investment friendly. Also, we need to add value to our export.

“We should be ready to prepare ourselves for business with any country. Once our house cleaning is done, Trump will come looking for us because we (Nigeria) have a lot to offer.”

Why Trump may not stop birthright citizenship

Legit.ng also reported that President Trump’s inauguration speech covered a range of topics, including tariffs, drilling, deportations and more.

Political experts said the businessman's second term as US leader would signify a 'new America,' with significant changes on the horizon.

Nolan Higdon, a communication professor, said some of Trump's promises, such as eliminating birthright citizenship, were unlikely to be fulfilled.

