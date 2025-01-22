President Donald John Trump of the United States (US) made a campaign pledge of mass deportations

Throughout his first presidency and after, Trump's comments and actions often stirred controversy

Legit.ng fact-checks the claim that Trump would be deporting 3.7 million Nigerians from the US

Washington, USA - A social media user claimed that Donald Trump plans to deport 3.7 million Nigerians.

The claim, published on Monday, January 20 — the same day as the new United States (US) president's inauguration — said the deportations would be on Tuesday, January 21.

@Zaddy_Bruh, the X (formerly Twitter) user who had a Russian flag next to his username, wrote:

“My goat Donald Trump is deporting all of these people tomorrow Look who is number 1 on the list."

Nigeria topped the eight-country list with 3.7 million slated deportees; next was Zimbabwe with 765,000, Ghana with 1.2 million, Mozambique with 123,000, and Bangladesh with 1.9 million.

So far, the tweet has garnered 3 million views, 1,400 replies, 2,100 retweets, 16,000 likes, and 1,600 bookmarks.

What did Trump say about deportation?

Trump vowed to reinstate “Remain in Mexico,” a policy from his first administration requiring anyone seeking to enter the United States through Mexico to remain in that country. Trump did not mention any other country. However, his feelings toward illegal immigrants were made obvious.

Already, in his first few days in office, Trump has begun to shift American immigration policy.

On Monday, January 20, the 78-year-old signed executive orders that would give the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency greater ability to conduct enforcement actions in sensitive areas, expand the pool of undocumented immigrants subject to fast-track deportation and attempt to end birthright citizenship.

US: Can deportation be achieved in a day?

Meanwhile, it is important to note that deportation from the US follows a process that cannot be achieved in a day as @Zaddy_Bruh claimed.

The foreign national may be held in a detention centre by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) before trial or deportation.

After a non-citizen is detained, they may appear before a judge in immigration court during the deportation process.

Verdict

There is no evidence to support the claim that Trump has ordered the deportation of certain nationalities from the US. No US government statement has been issued to verify the tweet claiming 3.7 million Nigerians will be deported. There is also no report on that effect on credible US media outlets.

Birthright citizenship: Trump signs executive order

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Trump signed an executive order on his first full day in office to halt the practice of granting U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil to parents without legal status.

The executive action marks a significant shift in immigration policy and is part of a broader agenda to strengthen border security and crack down on illegal immigration.

